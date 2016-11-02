Park Rapids School Board approves refunding of bonds

In 2014, the district did a current refunding of $17,045,000 of general obligation building bonds saving the taxpayers $2,243,816 over the years 2015 through 2025.

Interest rates are slightly lower than the estimates provided in the pre-sale report in September, according to financial information presented by Ehlers, Inc. As a result, the actual true interest cost of 1.84 percent is lower than the pre-sale estimate of 2.10 percent, and the total savings will be $473,190.

The Park Rapids school district serves an estimated population of 12,130. Assessed value grew by 3.5 percent since 2014 to $20.8 million in 2016. The tax base is diverse with the 10 largest taxpayers accounting for approximately 8.3 percent of assessed value, the financial analysis indicates.

Enrollment report

The district released its monthly student enrollment report for October. Total K-12 enrollment dropped slightly from 1,551 in September to 1,542 in October. Grades 9-12 stayed the same at 451 students; middle school grades 5-8 fell by six students from 478 to 472, and elementary school enrollment grades K-4 decreased by three students from 622 to 619.

The district ended the 2015-16 school year with K-12 enrollment of 1,498 and started the 2015-16 school year with K-12 enrollment of 1,550.

Century School lockdown

The Park Rapids Area School District received a report Friday morning of a suspicious individual on school property. Law enforcement responded to the call and completed a search of the school prairie and surrounding wooded areas around the school. No suspicious person was located and the lockdown was lifted. Supt. Lance Bagstad sent out a district-wide message notifying parents and others of the lockdown.

"We will continue to take precautions to ensure the safety of all our students and staff," he said in the message.

The Park Rapids Police Department issued a statement about 11:30 a.m. on Friday and said during the course of the investigation the entire school campus followed normal lockdown procedures. The school campus was searched and nothing suspicious located, according to the statement. All actions were precautionary and no threat to the school was reported or found during the investigation. Normal school activities were resumed within 50 minutes of the initial complaint.

Responding to the call were the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Paul Bunyan Task Force, with assistance from school district staff.

Park Rapids Police Chief Jeff Appel said they followed up on the incident and found there were no threats involving the individual. Bagstad said the district conducted a debriefing with staff on Friday to discuss the incident and lockdown procedures. Bagstad also indicated there were no direct threats made to students and staff, and the lockdown was a precautionary measure taken while law enforcement investigated the report Friday morning.