Chairperson Ed Becker explained the meeting structure and process for public input.

"Trying to run an effective meeting is why we try to hold it (public input) right at the beginning of the meeting. It's not that we don't want to hear from anybody or think that we're above anybody. You've got the whole month, you can call anyone of us if you have questions about a specific topic or something that's going on in our school district. As the public we're encouraging you all get a hold of us individually, have those discussions with us and we'll not only be more than open to that, we'll come in here if we're on board with you and we'll carry the torch for you."

Becker went on to explain that he encourages the public to request being on the agenda when those discussions should take place to discuss issues of concern for the sake of proper procedure.

"This is the time when you're all together and I'd like you all to hear my opinion," Lindow said. "I mean it's just my opinion. I don't think I'm hurting anybody by stating it, or anybody else that comes to these meetings."

"It's a matter of structure and how you structure your meetings," board member Larry Smith said. "So if the public has an issue that they wish to have input into they have the opportunity to look at the agenda. If they have an item on the agenda that they wish to address that's the time that they should do that. There should be a time limit to it and the board can set those. They should have the opportunity to provide input into the meeting, having put your name on the agenda prior to."

"I think it's a matter of understanding what the ground rules are and having some order. I appreciate the input you've given us Karrin and I appreciate the times you've spoken," he added.

In other business board members:

-Accepted the payment of bills in the amount of $349,213.97

-Approved ending the health club affiliation through National Independent Health Club Association.

-Accepted the resignation of Bill Dent as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach.

-Approved the contracts for Brad Neyens as Head Girls Basketball Coach, Terae DeMarais as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, Michael Weerts as Junior High Girls Basketball Coach and Mike Lien as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach.

-Approved the annual School Board Policy review.

-Approved a contract for David Lien as a full-time regular route bus driver. Lien has been serving as a substitute bus driver prior.

-Scheduled a canvassing of election results to take place Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

-Discussed building concerns and security of the building and the possibility of looking into metal detector devices and cameras for the school.

-Discussed the students monthly activities including annual field trips, 7th and 8th grade book club, building trades class building their eighth house, vision and hearing screening and Nevis Honor Choir attending the University of Minnesota Duluth to perform.

-Were informed the enrollment total for this year is 643 including pre-k, last year's enrollment was 608 excluding pre-k.

-Held a closed meeting for confidential discussion of litigation strategy in the matter of Lindsey v. Independent School District 308.