Trump wins big in high school mock election

As part of this year's curriculum, students in Sandy Aldrich's Current Events class and Mike Cool's American Government class conducted a mock election by giving all students in grades 9 through 12, as well as members of the faculty, the opportunity to register to vote.

"Both classes have spent a lot of time on the election, watching the debates and watching the polls; they've studied the issues," Aldrich said about class participation. "That doesn't change their vote but they do know what they stand for."

A total of 212 students and staff voted on Tuesday. In a landslide, Republican candidate Donald Trump won the election with 128 total votes (60.4 percent) over runner-up Gary Johnson with 30 votes (14.2 percent). Democrat Hillary Clinton finished third with 27 votes (12.7 percent). Jill Stein had 15 votes (7.1 percent); Evan McMullin had 6 votes (2.8 percent); Dan Vacek received 3 votes (1.4 percent). There were also 3 write-ins accounting for 1.4 percent of the overall vote. Of the registered voters at the school 68 percent cast ballots.

"They've done a tremendous amount of work," Aldrich said. "Both classes."

According to Aldrich, Mike Cool's class set up the polling place and did all of the logistics and planning, and her class then put their actions into motion.

In Aldrich's class prior to the mock election, students were instructed to act as advertising agencies to create commercials for each candidate.

"I wrote four names on the board; Johnson, Stein, Clinton and Trump and I said I don't care whether you like them or not you're an ad agency, you have to create a commercial with two issues that the fellow students would be interested in," Aldrich said of the ads, which were shown to all of the social studies classes.The commercials were not allowed to be slanderous but instead were required to focus on important issues to each of the candidates in a positive light; students also created their own campaign posters which were posted throughout the school but not near the polling place located in the school commons area.

The League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area worked closely with the students, training them as election judges as well as arranging for the use of the City of Akeley's official voting booths to make the mock polling place as official as possible.

Beth Baker-Knuttila, a member of the LWVPRA, served as one of the head election judges for the event.

"They've really got it together here. I wasn't sure when I came in how much it would be like the regular polling place but they've got it," she said. "I visited with a couple of girls who are serving as election judges and they seem to have it all down. I'm here in case some big problem occurs as head judge."

Baker-Knuttila emphasized the importance of giving the students the opportunity to vote in an environment that they are comfortable in.

"It's exciting to see kids get enthused and begin to understand the whole process because it's more than just walking in and voting," she said.

"I would say that we have at least 20 or more seniors who are eligible to vote, most of them who can vote are registered to vote," Aldrich said. "If we do things like this to encourage them it gets them more and more involved."

"Because it affects every aspect of their lives and I think if you're writing it off you're making a mistake. It's very important," Baker-Knuttila said about the right to vote. "I think kids who have gone through this might tend to be a little more interested in politics and aware when it comes to that first time for them to vote. Typically young kids are less likely to vote, which I think is sad."

In order to track the votes, each class had their own ballot box to place their ballots into and ballots were color coded based on grade. According to Aldrich, by percentage more freshmen had registered to vote prior to the election.

According to Cool, some of the students were interested in taking the actual election judge training.

"If we had known earlier we had some students that asked if they could be trained as real election judges but we missed the cutoff date on it," he said. "The principal said they could get a half day off if they could go work for real on November 8th in the election but we missed the cut off day for the training."

"They still have a curriculum they have to get through but let's just say they're going through it faster to get the actual practice of democracy," Aldrich said about Cool's American Government class and the hands on view the students are getting, rather than just reading about it in a text book. "That's also part of it, democracy in action."

The students were able to get a real taste for what the Presidential Election is like. No detail was overlooked, voters were even given "I voted" stickers upon leaving the polling place.