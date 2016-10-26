Park Rapids candidates provide closer look at city issues

Pat Mikesh

I have lived in Park Rapids for 25-plus years, 17 of those years I have been a member of the Park Rapids Fire Department. The jobs I have held all were working with the public. I have held a seat on the council for six years before running for Mayor. And have held the mayor's seat for two terms (4 years) and worked with the public on issues people face with in our community.

What do you see as the top priorities and issues facing Park Rapids?

Top priorities are to continue working on our failing sewer and water mains we have throughout the city and make our city attractive to businesses that want to come to Park Rapids. Job placement and pay are a couple issues facing our town.

What areas in particular do you feel the city needs to grow or improve on moving forward?

The city needs to improve on finding business to come to our town to create jobs which will improve our economy, put money in people's pockets so they will spend a little more in town, improve tax base, which would relieve taxes on everyone, and make some of our much needed projects in town not such a burden on the community as a whole. We need to stand behind our law enforcement and stop the drugs running through our town to let them know Park Rapids will not stand for that.

Sam Spaeth

I have been a resident of Park Rapids for 57 years. I raised my family of three children here. I came to Park Rapids in 1959 to work on the Great Northern Railroad. In 1962, I purchased our first of three businesses, which was a small west side grocery store. Then I purchased a Hamm's Beer Wholesale Beverage business which I operated for 11 years and sold it in 1978. In the fall of 1978, I opened a clothing store called Sammy's Clothing Store until 1995. While in business I worked as a school bus driver for District 309 for three years. I worked during the clothing store days for Minnesota State Highway Patrol in truck safety.

I joined the army at the age of 22 to serve in the Korean Conflict (2 years service); Life member of the American Legion and VFW; Served on the St Peter's Catholic School Board 1962-1965; Served on St Peter Catholic Church Parish Council; Member of the Knights of Columbus; Currently a fund raiser for St. Joseph's Hospice; Currently serving on the City of Park Rapids Planning Commission; Currently working as a realtor with Preferred Properties, Inc.

What do you see as the top priorities and issues facing Park Rapids?

A safe place for the Park Rapids youth to get an education, gather/play and find jobs; safe place for the Park Rapids seniors to be active and to socialize; attract businesses for job opportunities; support local economy; support local airport; provide support for the city police and fire department.

What areas in particular do you feel the city needs to grow or improve on moving forward?

Improving the infrastructure in our city; consider complete street projects, streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes. This will be safer for residents and visitors who want to share the road with autos. Street improvements to repair areas of need; promote hospitality; promote residential pride in their properties; continue to support the city administrator, city employees and city council in maintaining and supporting the best interests of the residents of Park Rapids.

Ryan Leckner

I was born and raised in Park Rapids; currently living in Park Rapids and have two businesses in the city. I am currently on the city council and served two terms on the Henrietta Township board as supervisor and chair.

What do you see as the top priorities and issues facing Park Rapids?

Continue to work hard to make sure we have a strong and united police force; continue to promote business growth within the city; continue to work with the Downtown Business Association to grow Main Avenue and downtown; continue to keep our city financials healthy while keeping taxes as low as possible.

What areas in particular do you feel the city needs to grow or improve on moving forward?

We need to work for a plan that makes it more affordable for new businesses to start in the city.

Tom Petschl

I am a retired electrical construction estimator/project manager and possess a State of Minnesota Class A masters license. I moved to Park Rapids from Elk River with my wife Gail in March of 2015. Although I am new to the area, I have immersed myself in life in Park Rapids by requesting of and being appointed by the city council to the following boards: Housing and Redevelopment Board, Library Board, and Parks and Beautification Board, and possible appointment to the Planning Commission if an opening becomes available.

These are completely voluntary positions to which I have devoted a lot of time and effort for citizens of Park Rapids. I haven't missed a meeting yet. In Elk River, I was on the Planning Commission which helped me prepare for what I am undertaking. If elected, I will request to be reappointed to each of the boards I am a member of as the city council representative and may even seek other board appointments.

What do you see as the top priorities and issues facing Park Rapids?

I would like to see more community involvement with getting more residents involved with various boards and commissions of the City of Park Rapids which provide information to assist the city council in making decisions. Some of the boards have one or two openings available. Don't complain. Step up and be part of the solution. Get involved for the good of your community. Thank you to all of the present board members I serve with for your unselfish devotion to the City of Park Rapids growth through the attraction of new or expanded business or investors to our area.

What areas in particular do you feel the city needs to grow or improve on moving forward?

Making our community a must visit area, whether it be spring, summer, fall or winter, and expanding people's perspective of our town. I believe being on the city council would provide me with a broader domain from which to work with others in the community to accomplish the end result.

Joel Vorhes

I first moved to Park Rapids in 1993 to work as cashier and operations manager at Northwoods Bank. I left Park Rapids in 1998 for a banking job in the Twin Cities. I returned in 1999 and worked as a bank consultant based in Park Rapids until 2003, when I left to attend law school at Hamline University School of Law (now Mitchell-Hamline). I spent several years in banking and with the FDIC until 2011 when I returned to Park Rapids to open my own law practice.

My undergraduate degree in economics and business from Macalester College, a Masters of Accountancy from Truman State University, and a law degree from Hamline University give me the finance and legal academic foundation to serve the needs of Park Rapids residents as a city councilperson. In addition, my business and law experience provide me the practical experience necessary. Additionally, I completed coursework in state and local government and in land use planning. I also currently serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

What do you see as the top priorities and issues facing Park Rapids?

The most significant priority facing Park Rapids is providing affordable, quality housing. If we cannot solve that challenge it will be difficult to attract workers to fill the jobs that will help Park Rapids grow and prosper. While we have good housing stock for those who can afford invest significant dollars to purchase a home and for those who can afford significant rent, the housing stock is lacking for those families who are living on the margins. If Park Rapids cannot provide quality housing at an affordable cost it will be difficult to attract workers needed to help businesses grow and prosper.

Another issue facing Park Rapids is the brain drain we see impacting most rural communities. Often, college graduates cannot return to Park Rapids after college because there are no jobs available for them that will allow them to earn enough to repay their loans and to raise families. The lack of jobs is compounded if an educated couple are each looking for a position. This leads to businesses sometimes struggling to fill positions and individuals who want to live here being unable to do so because they are not able to support themselves and/or their families. Attracting jobs that require training and/or skills is another priority for Park Rapids.

Finally, the Discovery Circle issue needs to be sensibly addressed. The city made promises to provide city water and city sewer when it annexed those properties from Henrietta Township. Recently, however, the council voted to remove the project from its Capital Improvement Plan. This is troublesome for more than one reason. First, the taxpayers and utility rate payers of Park Rapids are paying for excess capacity in the system. Both the water and sewer treatment plants have unused capacity. Second, there are failing septic systems in Discovery Circle. Under the current ordinance, there is no requirement for regular inspection of those systems. Instead, the systems are inspected only when lenders require an inspection as part of the requirements for loan approval.

In what areas in particular do you think the city needs to grow or improve on moving forward?

Overall, Park Rapids is a great place to work and live for those of us who earn a living. However, as stated above, we need to be able to provide more high-quality jobs and a better supply of high-quality and affordable housing. To do that, we need to encourage development of business and industry through local and regional partnerships. Some successful examples have been the work done by Hubbard County Regional Economic Development and the financial support and technical expertise provided by Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation for specific projects. With continued partnerships between these non-profit entities and local financial institutions Park Rapids will grow and prosper.

Meaningful activities for children also should be provided. However, it appears that meaningful activities will be provided through the community center being built by A Better Connection. This facility will need to be supported by the citizens of Park Rapids and the surrounding area.