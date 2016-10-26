Pine Point haunts visitors in annual fright night

The building is old, rundown and the grounds are dark and plenty creepy at night. It's a Halloween experience anyone looking for a good scare should experience. Mike Swan and his team have put together a good show and built a reputation of both manufactured fright with history of the paranormal. Swan says included in that history, perfect for Halloween, is people have seen a ghost in the school. The Midwest Paranormal Files group set up and monitored activity in the school about five years ago and what they found makes this a legitimate haunted school. Swan says the group found a lady, girl and young boy talking or laughing, recorded footsteps and a piano playing by itself. Some locals even say they have seen the old janitor, Jack Million, in the school.

Believe in the paranormal or not, the Pine Point Haunted School is worth the trip. Swan and his group of 30 people involved enjoy scaring people; and those they attend enjoy being scared.

Only open two nights each year, the first last Saturday night, and the second this coming Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Kateri Warren of White Earth made her first trip through the haunted school with 11-year-old Breanna Azure and James Thompson. Kateri and Breanna both said, "It was really scary." James, also 11, wasn't buying into the hype following a walk through the haunted corridors of the Pine Point school. He led the way and once safely outside said he wasn't scared at all. Creepy, yes, and he may have even jumped a few times, but he wasn't scared. The ladies dispute his macho claim, but it's his story and he's sticking to it.

"I thought it was really scary as a parent," Kateri said. "I was holding both their hands."

There's plenty of freaky things to see around every corner reluctantly shuffling through the dark corridors. What you can expect is Big Foot, chainsaw man, some ghosts but you never know when and what will jump out. Added this year to the haunted school is an asylum complete with deranged and violent patients looking to escape the psychotic confines.

Swan says they've had as many as 800 people go through the haunted school in previous years. The frightful experience is real for many as Swans says some people in the village won't even go to the school because they are afraid of the building.

Admission is $5 with proceeds raised to benefit the Pine Point Pow Wow.