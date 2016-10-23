Hubbard County Social Services receives state recognition

"They have worked very hard for this," Social Services Director Deb Vizecky said.

Currently Hubbard County has approximately 1,063 open child support cases. As of Sept. 30, they had collected $1,502,209.22. Since 2013, their percentages have increased from 64.46 percent to 73.16 percent.

In Federal Fiscal Year 2014, Hubbard County collections were the lowest in the state at 64.43 percent. Looking at the numbers they knew they could do better. They set goals as a unit and in two years they have increased their collections almost 10 percent.

"I was thinking about the character quality that you guys had to display. Instead of seeing this as defeat you saw it as an opportunity and that says a lot for you," Commissioner Charlene Christenson said. "You worked as a team, you were determined and you gave it your all building up the county, your department, and you're offering better services, so thank you so much."

In other business Hubbard County commissioners:

-Approved that Sheriff Corey Aukes move forward with obtaining quotes for the ordering of four new squad cars for the Sheriff's office in 2017.

-Approved the final payment for the elevated water tower demo to Carleton Companies, Inc. in the amount of $85,980.

-Reviewed and approved a list of auction items for sale presented by Public Works.

-Moved to hold a public hearing on the vacation of a prescriptive easement in Hubbard County.

-Approved the Grant-in-aid Agreement for the Soaring Eagles Cross-Country Ski Trails.

-Discussed purchasing two used spotter trucks for Solid Waste. Commissioners moved to authorize Solid Waste to seek out purchasing the trucks with a budget of up to $70,000.

-Approved the application and supporting resolution for the Marineau OHM Grant-in-Aid application requesting $16,000 from the DNR; the county acting as a fiscal agent.

-Approved the final payment to Vogt's Dirt Service in the amount of $136,115.03 for aggregate surfacing projects on Pine/Spider/Coon Lake Forest Trails to be paid by Auditor's Warrant.

-Were informed 15 tracts were sold at the Fall Intermediate Timber Auction held Oct. 10 for a total of $446,964.07.

-Approved the Hubbard County Social Services Data Privacy Policy and Procedures. The purpose of the policy is to assist Hubbard County in complying with data privacy statutes to safeguard information and facilitate access to information.

-Approved the Texting Disclaimer Policy and Email Privacy Policy for the clients to sign if they so choose to text and or email information to social workers.

-Approved offering the job internally for Supervisor as a "trainee" position due to a lack of years of experience.

-Approved a disbursement of $64,888.32 for the Heritage Living Center.

-Approved changes to the Data Practices Policy.

-Approved a resolution regarding the 2017 Cafeteria Plan participation.

-Approved the Personnel Policy revisions in order to meet ACA requirements.