Candidate forums set for next week in Park Rapids

The League sponsors candidate forums to educate the public about issues in the campaigns, provide an opportunity for voters to hear candidates discuss their positions on issues face-to-face, stimulate public interest and participation in the elections and provide an opportunity for the candidates to engage their constituents.

Upcoming forums will be for candidates for Minnesota Senate District 2 and House Districts 2A and 2B Tuesday, Oct. 18 and for Park Rapids Mayor and City Council Thursday, Oct. 20. The state office forum will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northwoods Bank Community Room. The forum for city offices will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library downstairs meeting room.

Candidates invited to participate in the Oct. 18th forum are Sen. Rod Skoe (DFL-Clearbrook) and challenger Paul Utke (Republican-Park Rapids); Rep. Steve Green (Republican-Fosston) and challenger Bryan Klabunde (DFL-Waubun) for House 2B. Also invited are candidates to fill the open seat in House Dist. 2A: Matthew Grossell (Republican-Clearbrook) and Jerry Loud (DFL-Puposky).

Invited to participate in the Park Rapids Council forum are Mayor Pat Mikesh and challenger Sam Spaeth. Running for election to two four-year terms on the City Council are Ryan Leckner (incumbent), Thomas Petschl, Elizabeth Stone and Joel Vorhes.

Questions may be submitted at the event. Pencils and paper will be provided or bring your questions with you. League members will collect audience questions to be screened. The names of those who submit questions via e-mail and at the forum will remain confidential.

The audience will be invited to stay for coffee and cookies following the events.

For a schedule of other candidate forums the Park Rapids LWV is sponsoring this fall, go to lwvparkrapidsarea.blgspot.com. For more information, contact Lu Ann Hurd-Lof, LWV Voter Service chair, at 218-820-2716.

The League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 political organization, encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. Membership information will also be available at the candidate forums.