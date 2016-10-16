Law Enforcement Incidents Report

Oct. 11: A Nevis caller reported harassment via text message from an ex; A Bemidji caller reported a red 4-door vehicle was in the area of her home acting suspicious; A domestic disturbance was reported between a mother and son in Laporte;

Oct. 12: A Nevis caller reported a possible scam; Becker County requested agency assistance with a possible order for protection violation in Nevis; Officer assistance was requested in retrieving property in Park Rapids; A Nevis caller reported harassment; A possible phone scam was reported in Park Rapids; Cass County requested agency assistance with a vehicle turned foot pursuit;

Medical: Oct. 10: A general medical alarm was reported in Park Rapids; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party slumped over in a car on the southbound shoulder facing northbound; An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for a 53 year old male cancer patient; An ambulance was requested in Menahga for an elderly male having severe stomach pains;

Oct. 11: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male party that fell, he didn't appear to be injured but needed transport;

Oct. 12: A medical alarm company called, stating they spoke with a resident in Nevis that fell and needed assistance; A medical alarm was reported in Laporte with no contact made at the residence;

Animal related: Oct. 10: A Nevis caller reported a neglected white German Shepard; An animal complaint was reported in Becida;

Oct. 11: A Hubbard County caller reported cattle out;

Oct. 12: A Hubbard County caller reported hitting a deer;

Burglaries, thefts: Oct. 10: A house garage service door motion alarm was reported on Co. Rd. 93; A patio door motion alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Oct. 12: A front door alarm, dining room motion and east and west basement alarms were reported in Park Rapids; Theft of a campaign sign was reported in Nevis;