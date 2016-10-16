Menahga City Council considering utility rate increases

"It's not going to be an easy fix, but it's gotta get fixed. We can't keep going on at this rate," said Mayor Patrick Foss at Tuesday's council meeting.

Ehler's conducted a utility rate study in 2015, which resulted in water and sewer rate increases, effective Jan. 1, 2016. The council also adopted a new water and sewer rate schedule to keep pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining the city's utility systems. Additional rate increases are scheduled for 2017 through 2020.

A special meeting to discuss utility rates is anticipated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, prior to the regular council meeting.

The city council commended Menahga residents for their help in reducing the number of rags—so-called "disposable" wipes, towels, diapers, etc—snarled in the city's sewer system.

Because they don't break down like toilet paper, wipes snag on any imperfection in sewer pipes, catch passing debris and grease and a create a growing "ball." Municipalities must manually remove clogs—even spend thousands on premature equipment repair or replacement.

Council member Roger Henstorf suggested that Utilities Supervisor Frank Thelin keep the issue in the public's mind through flyers, newspapers, the city's website and social media.

City Administrator/Treasurer Janette Bower noted there is a class-action lawsuit against manufacturers of "flushable" wipes.

According to various news reports, the cities of Elk River, Mankato, Princeton, Fergus Falls, the Sauk Centre Public Utilities Commission and the Chisago Lakes Joint Sewage Treatment Commission have also joined the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency proposed a ban labeling nonwoven disposable products sold in the state as "flushable," "septic safe" or "sewer safe." The MPCA would also require packaging to include a "do not flush" message.

The MPCA has deeveloped a webpage on wipes for consumers: https://www.pca.state.mn.us/wipes. There is also a communications toolkit for cities at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/wipestoolkit.

In other business, the council:

-- Denied Lee Hendrickson's request that his septic company, Lakes Area Service, dump sewage in the city's sewer ponds. At last month's council meeting, Hendrickson said he currently dumps an average of $300 per month in Sebeka's ponds. He stated he dumped 26,800 gallons in August.

Thelin researched the issue by talking with other municipalities, none of which allow septic waste discharging in their ponds and deem it "a poor idea."

City Engineer Brian Hiles also did not recommend accepting the waste for multiple reasons. In an email to Menahga City Council, Hiles stated, "There is no control over hazardous waste discharge that may come from a septic tank." In addition, the sludge is "extremely concentrated for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) loading" that could "prove too much for your ponds to handle and treatment levels couldn't be met prior to discharge." It would also require additional city worker time to monitor the dumping of septic trucks.

The council unanimously voted to deny Henrickson use of the city sewer ponds.

-- Approved a $2,550 payment to Ulteig for the water treatment plant. Bower said she believes it is truly the final payment for the rehabilitation project.

-- Approved a contract with "Monroe Crossing" for the 2017 Sounds of Spirit Lake concert series. Their performance fee is $3,000.

-- Accepted a bid of $301 from Jennifer Skaro for a utility trailer.

-- Approved seven 2016 general election judges. The rate of pay is $15 per hour, an increase from last year to follow suit with other precincts. The city's total cost is estimated to be $900.

-- Closed the meeting to review Bower's 6-month performance as city administrator/treasurer.