Nevis City opts out of allowing temporary dwellings

"The planning commission did take a look at it. After considering the many cities and counties that had chosen to opt out including Hubbard, Cass, Walker and reading reasons in the reports it was their recommendation to also opt out of it at this time," Asell said. "It seems that maybe more time and research needs to be put into it that doesn't allow for as many conflicts."

Asell went on to say that the state law seems to have many unclear points to it and that allowing dwellings would then put the city in an uncomfortable position of having to remove someone and the dwelling after the six months expire.

"Do we have any provision that allows for a second dwelling on a property?" Council member Jeanne Thompson questioned. "If we did have someone come to us and say they want to put up a temporary structure to allow someone to live on their property temporarily what would we do then?"

"If it's specifically prohibited in the ordinance you can't get a conditional use variance on something that is specifically prohibited," Asell responded.

Asell suggested looking at that as a separate process to opt out and adopt something that would allow the city to consider through the standard procedure rather than these options set by the state.

"My one concern with opting out is that this is becoming a much preferred choice for caregivers, so if we opt out now we're probably going to have to readdress this issue at some point because it's becoming more and more relevant as housing costs increase as baby boomers age," Thompson said. "We're looking at our senior population that is going to double from what it is now by 2030 so it's not going to go away; there is going to be a need for caregiving of this sort. This may not be the time but we're going to have to address it."

The council questioned if they were to opt out of the law whether or not they would need to come up with something to fill it's place. Asell informed the council they are not legally obligated to do so. "But as a council seeing needs, as do other communities, for different ways of using residents' properties to allow some different scenarios it's not a bad thing to start considering that," she said.

"Right now, I would agree to make a motion that we opt out. We're not ready to move into this role here yet. We have a lot more research we need to do," Thompson said. "I think that the idea is something we need to address but we don't want to be pigeon holed into the rules of the state without having some ability to make those rules that work well for us here and think it through with consequences for those who don't follow the rules."

"I think if the state put an opt out option in there maybe they weren't as certain as they wanted to be either," Council member Rich Johnson added. "The Planning Commission passed a unanimous vote to opt out; I'm generally inclined to listen to the people who spent the time researching and decided this was the better option so I'll second your motion."

In other business:

-Approved part two of the Wellhead Protection Plan for the City of Nevis which includes the results of the Potential Contaminant Source Inventory, the Wellhead Protection Management Strategies, the Emergency Water Supply Contingency Plan and the Wellhead Protection Program Evaluation Plan.

Part one presented the delineation of the wellhead protection area and the drinking water supply management area, the vulnerability assessments for the system's well and the aquifer within.

-Were informed by Don Umthun, Public Works Supervisor, that he will begin putting snow plows on the trucks in the next few weeks; all the potholes on city streets have been repaired and washouts have been fixed.

He also informed the council that the city beach has been shut down and the Muskie Pavilion will be shut down sometime soon.

-Approved the acquisition of a credit card for liquor store manager Kiley Weaver.

-Moved to repair rather than replace the craft beer cooler underneath the main counter at the liquor store that is in need of a new part.

-Were informed by Weaver that the liquor store will be hosting a costume party for Halloween with a pumpkin carving contest.

-Approved the removal of Mike and Christina Mountjoy from the Nevis Fire Department due to them having moved out of the area.

-Approved the acceptance of a reimbursement from the Relief Association in the amount of $15,000 to be used toward the purchase of new gear for the Nevis Fire Department.

-Were informed by Deputy Josh Oswald that there were thefts within Nevis that were solved.

-Approved a resolution pre-authorizing that the City Clerk/Treasurer is authorized to issue warrants drawn on the proper fund for appropriate expenditures.

-Approved a resolution authorizing automated bank payments.

-Approved the Electronics Policy for the City of Nevis.

The liquor store got a new receiver for its security cameras. The cameras are working and recording.