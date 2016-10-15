Recreation center in the works

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to Danielle Norby Lien and A Better Connection for construction and operation of a recreation facility in the old Window World building at 1009 Hollinger Street.

Lien expects to close on the building by the end of this month and plans to renovate the existing facility to include a gymnasium addition on the west side of the facility. A Better Connection will move its behavioral health clinic services from its current location on Henrietta to the new Hollinger Street location.

The recreation/convention center will be called Heartland Activity and Wellness Connection (HAWC), a non-profit filed with the State of Minnesota. The HAWC will operate independently of ABC, but the two will collaborate to provide mental health-related services and recreation opportunities.

"We're starting with a simple plan and go from there," Lien said. "I'm trying to provide an opportunity and look for the community to develop ideas."

The renovation and expansion will include office space, multi-purpose meeting space, a commercial kitchen and potential drop-in daycare center. According to the plan approved by the city, the HAWC will include a 9,200-square-foot addition onto the existing 14,000-square-foot building for the gymnasium which will be available for a number of community recreational uses.

The gymnasium will consist of a full basketball court with additional smaller courts, similar to traditional court layouts.

"Many groups in the Park Rapids area have discussed the need for a recreation center," Lien said. "However, no one has moved forward with the idea due to a lack of funding available for bricks and mortar, and the concern that a 'stand alone' recreation facility may be sustainable."

The Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation (MMCDC) has approved New Market Tax Credit Funding to purchase the building. Lien said she will carry a mortgage on the building and will seek additional grant funds for the rec center.

Lien would like to provide more opportunities for children and families to engage in health activities as an investment in the health and wealth of the community.

Services planned include mental health; healthy choices (weight loss management); chemical dependency outpatient and intensive outpatient; physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Lien explains the vision is to utilize the convention/recreation center space during business hours with clinical and skills services. The general public can rent and utilize spaces after school, in the evenings and on the weekends.

According to the plan Lien presented, the recreation/convention center when completed can be used for physical activities like yoga/pilates/meditation/aerobic classes, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, exercise equipment, tennis and walking clubs. Other possibilities for the gymnasium and additional space of the facility include home and garden expos, classic car shows, fishing and hunting expos, dances and activity nights for youth. Convention space can also be used for banquets, meetings, parties and wedding receptions.

She said other physical activity features that could, in the future, be a part of the facility include a rock-climbing wall and outdoor playground.

"Once I started learning about what the community needed, I had to figure out how to meet those unmet needs," Lien said. "This idea with the different support services all in one location became the best option."

The recreation center attached to the clinic is intended to fill a community need for the general public, particularly children, to engage in physical activity.

Lien received support from two of the leaders involved in a previous group pursuing a recreation and wellness center in Park Rapids. Mari Jo Lohmeier and Kim Harmon both sent letters of support prior to the city council's decision to approve the conditional use permit.

Lohmeier and Harmon looked to bring a similar facility to the community four years ago, according to Lohmeier's letter. They conducted multiple surveys and made public presentations to groups such as the chamber of commerce, Rotary, American Legion Auxiliary, churches, Century School PTA and others.

"It was an overwhelming agreement that our community needs a facility that can provide a place for our youth and adults alike to gather, to exercise, to play, to network, to learn and to socialize together. Our youth in this community need a safe and youth-friendly atmosphere to feel welcome in. They need a place that encourages them to be more active and to develop positive relationships with other youth and with adults in this community," Lohmeier wrote in her letter.

The project that Lohmeier and Harmon, along with a board of directors, developed was called "The Wreck." They worked with various foundations and established the non-profit status, but "The Wreck" was put on hold.

"I am so excited about Danielle's HAWC project," Lohmeier said. "Our business plans are very similar. Our goals and visions for a solution to a community need really line up with each other."

Harmon indicated in her letter of support the difficulty for community members in the winter to find indoor activities that promote healthy habits. Having a center where families can play and engage with one another is vital to establishing positive habits of physical activity.

The conditional use permit approved by the city council includes the developer must provide parking at a rate of one stall per 250 square feet of gross floor area; provide a stormwater management plan showing that post development runoff shall not exceed pre-development runoff; provide a signage plan; landscaping plan that complies with city ordinance.

Lien expects construction on the addition to begin next month with the project completed in the spring.