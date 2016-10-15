"It's the aggressive form that follows through the genes. It's definitely family-oriented," Mike explained. "It's not if, but when you'll get it."

As a result, the Sheerans are encouraging their son and daughter to undergo genetic screening. According to the National Cancer Institute, BRCA1 and BRCA2 are human genes that produce tumor suppressor proteins. These proteins help repair mistakes in a cell's DNA. When either BRCA gene is mutated, cells are more likely to develop into cancerous tumors. A genetic test determines if someone has inherited BRCA mutations.

A woman's risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer is greatly increased if she has acquired a harmful BRCA mutation from her parents, according to the American Cancer Society. Changes in these genes also account for a small number of prostate cancer—about 5 to 10 percent.

The Sheerans also are urging men—young and old—to get regular check-ups.

"It's notorious that men don't like to go the doctor," Helen said. "Women go to the doctor once per year. Men need to realize they should do the same thing. Get those men to the doctor!"

"Don't be afraid to get checked," advises Mike. "It's scarier to not know than to know because of advanced treatment nowadays."

For the past 15 months, Mike has battled "high-grade metastatic prostate cancer," which spread to his lymph nodes, pelvis, spine and ribs.

Thanks to recent medical breakthroughs, Mike was treated and he's currently cancer-free.

While being tested for Lymes Disease, Mike's doctors noted his rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and "wacky" white blood cell counts. It was recommended that he get a biopsy.

Despite Helen's insistence, Mike waited nine months.

On June 30, 2015, he got the biopsy. A few days later, the doctor called with the results, saying "There is cancer there."

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed the cancer had spread. The most common scale used to grade the severity of prostate cancer is called a Gleason score. It ranges from 2 (nonaggressive) to 10 (very aggressive). The pathologist rated Mike's cancer a 9 out of 10.

"His words were, 'You have cancer. You have 12 to 36 months, so we're gonna get you to Mayo as soon as possible," Mike recalled.

Five years ago, doctors would have sent him home untreated because the cancer was so advanced, Mike said, but new medical advances are saving lives.

In August 2015, Helen and Mike went to Mayo Clinic to meet with Dr. Eugene Kwon, a urologist.

Dr. Kwon wanted to get a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, but it normally takes six to 12 weeks to schedule one.

Luckily, there was an opening.

"It's your lucky day," Dr. Kwon told them.

The PET scan revealed more cancer than the doctor expected. Cancer cells show up as bright spots on a PET scan.

"I looked like a zebra, from the chest to the pelvic area," Mike said.

Fortunately, the cancer hadn't spread to any major organs or his brain.

"You go through kiss and cry," Mike said of the diagnosis. "I didn't even know I was sick. It's just in there. It grows and you don't even know it."

He began chemotherapy in September 2015.

"They put me on Taxotere. They'll tell you, 'It cures you or kills you,'" said Mike.

While researching the drug, Mike discovered that parts of the chemical was used in Nazi gas chambers.

Taxotere (docetaxel) is the most common chemotherapy drug. Other than losing his hair and a cognitive fuzzy-headiness known as "chemo fog," Mike says, "I never once got nauseous, never had any side effects."

He kept a journal that he calls "Life After Tears."

Chemo depleted Mike's white blood cell count, so preventing illness became a priority. He took complementary medicine to boost his immunity, got the flu shot, carried hand sanitizer in his pocket and wore a mask and gloves.

Every day, Mike takes a host of vitamins, minerals, raw ginger, essential oils. He drinks chaga mushroom tea daily. The nutrient-dense drink is endorsed by the American Cancer Society.

Hormone therapy reduced his body's ability to produce the male hormone testosterone, which prostate cancer cells rely on to grow.

PET scans suggested the cancer was shrinking. The Sheerans were told to "keep doing what you're doing."

Radiation treatments began in July 2016. They were at an infusion center in Northfield, about a 5-hour drive from Park Rapids. A man who never took naps suddenly found he could fall asleep in seconds and wake up two hours later.

"The fatigue from radiation knocks you out," Mike said.

As a result, he stayed with his daughter, a teacher in Savage, during the 26 days of radiation.

"I had my little rock, Jamie, that really stood by me," he said.

For his final radiation session, Helen made a t-shirt for Mike that says "I trained for this." Nurses cheered when he rang a bell, signaling the end of treatment.

This month, Mike had another PET scan. The cancer is gone.

Dr. Kwon told the Sheerans, "We just don't see this. You're a miraculous and unique case."

The Sheerans returned to Park Rapids elated.

Mike will continue his dietary regimen and hormone therapy. Regular PET scans will monitor whether the cancer returns or stays in remission.

"We're out of the woods, but still standing at the edge," he said.

Mike also plans to get genetic testing.

"The family support has been spectacular. The town support has been spectacular. No one fights alone," Mike said.

If anyone asks "How are you?", he always replies, "I'm enjoying a beautiful day."

"When you're given 12 to 36 months, you enjoy every dang day and smile through it," Mike said.