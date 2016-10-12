Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Park Rapids Area High School

Minnesota State Patrol cars are parked in front of Park Rapids Area High School along with other law enforcement vehicles as school staff notify people of Monday's lockdown due to a bomb threat. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

The school immediately went into lockdown and law enforcement was notified as students and staff arrived about 8 a.m. prior to the start of the school day. Superintendent Lance Bagstad activated the automated alert and parents were notified of what was initially described as a "perceived threat."

Buses carrying students were rerouted to safety at Century School and law enforcement conducted a security sweep of the high school.

The investigation led to two juveniles who admitted to leaving the phone message and they were taken into custody by law enforcement and the case referred to juvenile court.

Century School went into a "soft lockdown" as high school students were moved into the facility. Elementary and middle school continued with classroom activities as some parents showed up to pick up students. Preschool students and staff from the Frank White Education Center were also evacuated.

The lockdown at the high school was lifted shortly about 10 a.m. after it was determined there was no "credible threat." Classes resumed at that time and school activities took place as scheduled.

The Park Rapids Police Department released a statement saying, "All students were safe and secured in Century School. Law enforcement was also present at Century School for security purposes, as the Park Rapids School District acted on their emergency plans. During the course of the investigation the entire school campus was searched and no suspicious items were located during the search."

As part of the investigation the phone number used to make the threat was located. Two juveniles were interviewed and arrested after admitting they made the call to the high school, according to the statement. The threat was determined a hoax and classes resumed for the day.

At Monday's regularly scheduled school board meeting, Bagstad praised everyone involved in the situation.

"I have to give a lot of credit to school folks all across, whether it's in Century, the high school, local law enforcement," Bagstad said. "It's amazing how when you get people together in these types of situations and people just take charge, and they do what they need to do. It wasn't perfect but within two hours we had everybody back in here and trying to get things as routine as possible. I just want to thank everybody at all schools and in the community for helping us through this."

High school principal Jeff Johnson enacted the emergency plan. "No situation is an ideal situation, they're all different and they happen at different times of the day, and you just go back to what you try to plan for to keep our students and staff safe," he said at the board meeting. "It did go pretty seamlessly and we worked really well with law enforcement. Everyone was right there to make a difference and make things happen. I can't say enough of how that communication piece was."

Also responding to the call was the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Paul Bunyan Task Force, with assistance from Park Rapids Area School District staff, Nevis School District staff and Arvig Communications.