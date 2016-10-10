According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Park Rapids Area High School received a threat Monday morning while students were on buses and arriving for class. The school district decided to re-route buses to the Century School and the high school was placed under lockdown for security measures. Law enforcement did a security sweep of the entire school grounds. Nothing suspicious was located. The Minnesota State Patrol and Park Rapids Police Department also responded. Classes are expected to resume as normal later this morning.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the high school did receive a bomb threat this morning and the school immediately implemented its crisis plan and contacted law enforcement. The district activated its automated alert system and sent out a message to notify parents of the lockdown at 8:10 a.m. Some students did go home after being picked up at Century School by their parents.

Bagstad said it was determined the threat was not credible. Classes resumed this morning and school activities will go on as scheduled today.

Local law enforcement continues its investigation into the incident.