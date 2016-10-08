Miscellaneous: Oct. 3: Report of threats on County Road 39 in Benedict; Reporting party requested to speak to a deputy about not receiving last paycheck; Report of scam and harassing phone calls on County Road 18 in Park Rapids; Bus arm violation reported in front of Lori's Little Feet Day Care; Report of semi crossing the center line and causing oncoming traffic to drive on the side of the roadway; traffic stop warning for passing on the right; Report of vehicle pulled into park and appeared to have possibly been using drugs; Report of possible Order For Protection violation in which offender drove by reporting party's place of employment on Bunyan Trails Road in Nevis; Report of physical domestic on Third Street in Park Rapids, male suspect fled on a bike; Report of threatening text messages at residence on Birchview Road in Park Rapids.

Oct. 4: Nevis caller reported he wanted an individual removed;Report of IRS scam call in Nevis; Report of possible scam/theft in Menahga; Report of dispute between stepfather and stepson in Park Rapids; Report of female party stealing several candy bars in Akeley.

Oct. 5: Report of a blue in color semi truck swerving on the roadway in Park Rapids; Report of chemicals being sprayed on an agricultural field with chemical overspray blowing towards reporting party's residence on 170th Street in Park Rapids.

Medical: Oct. 3: Ambulance call for 40-year-old with brain tumor in active seizure on County Road 18 in Nevis.

Oct. 5: Report male was beat up at residence in Laporte.

Animal related: Oct. 5: Report of pitbull looking dog running on street in Nevis; Report of stray dog in yard in Nevis.

Burglaries, thefts: Oct. 5: Theft of license plate reported in Laporte.