Friends of Library celebrate 35 years

Friends of the Park Rapids Library co-presidents Darlene Polo-Kramer and Josi Ashmore and Friends treasurer Sue Keller present Jerry Novak, chair the of the Park Rapids Area Library Foundation Board, with a $10,000 check. (Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)

The volunteer, nonprofit organization not only raises money for additional library programming, new equipment and books, but also supports adult and children's reading programs, story hour, youth writing contests and other special events.

"Friends of the Library members often slip into the library unnoticed and do the work they came to do without announcing their tasks or asking for recognition. But, today, we want to recognize the selfless contributions they make day in and day out," said branch manager Jodi Schultz at Thursday's 35th anniversary celebration. "We want to thank them for acting so generously out of their love for our library and our community. By caring so deeply, they are changing lives now and leaving a lasting legacy for people they might never have the chance to meet."

Since 2004, Friends of the Park Rapids Library has donated a whopping $85,496 to the library.

They presented a $10,000 check to the Park Rapids Area Library Foundation on Thursday, which is setting aside funds for a new or upgraded library some time in the future.

Although most visible during their quarterly book sales, Friends stay busy all year long. They host an annual quilt raffle and pie sale. They assist library staff where needed.

"The Friends work hard to create opportunities now, and are also devoted to making a difference in the future. They are quick to help with programs and outreach that benefit the children in our area because they believe so strongly in the value of a library in the life of a child," Schultz said.

Thanks to Friends of the Library, newborns receive a new boardbook, bookmark and coupon for another book upon their arrival in the hospital. Parents receive a pamphlet encouraging reading to their child.

Total earnings from the Friends' quarterly book sales has topped $57,328 since 2010.

They are hosting another book sale from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Choose a pile of books, puzzles and movies for those cold winter days ahead. Children's and youth books, as well as magazines, sell for 10 cents. Newer books for adults and children are priced as marked, but most hardcover books are 50 cents and paperbacks 25 cents. The sale includes a wide variety of CDs, DVDs, puzzles and maps, and the Ten Cent Room is filled with bargains.

Friends of the Library meet the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the library. New members and guest are welcome. Membership is $10 for a single person or $20 for a family. The annual dues are tax deductible.

"The membership has changed over the years, but their support of our local library has remained steady and strong," Schultz said.