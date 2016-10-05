North Country Food Bank fighting hunger with local partners

Of Minnesota's five food banks, the North Country Food Bank serves the largest geographic area. (Graphic by North Country Food Bank, Inc.)

The North Country Food Bank is one of only five food banks in the state.

Executive Director Susie Novak and Development Director Anthony Hebert met with Park Rapids community members last week to explain how food banks are the backbone of the domestic hunger relief system, working in tandem with local charitable organizations.

Since 1983, North Country Food bank has been sourcing and distributing food from its Crookston facility. It serves the largest geographic area—21 counties in northwest and west-central Minnesota, including Hubbard County.

"We're covering a lot of ground," Novak said. "We're the one coordinating, collecting the food."

North Country Food Bank solicits surplus food regionally and nationally, then delivers it to over 220 partner agencies, such as soup kitchens, food shelves, homeless shelters, senior community centers, after-school programs, domestic abuse programs and addiction treatment centers.

"Between 70 and 90 percent of all food distributed by these community programs comes from us," Novak said. "It takes both of us. We cannot do the work we do without the food agencies in your county. But then they need us to have access to the food we're distributing."

In 2015, North Country Food Bank dispersed more than 7.2 million pounds of food—the equivalent of 5.6 million meals.

"We've experienced tremendous growth. There's no stopping. We don't see it coming to an end. There's still a need," Novak said.

Ten to 11 percent of the population suffers from food insecurity, Hebert noted. The four poorest counties in the food bank's service area are at 15 percent.

Over the past couple of years, the North Country Food Bank has seen a decline in traditional donated products, like mac-and-cheese and canned food.

"The one thing we do have is a lot of ag, and ag surplus production is where we've gone," Novak said. "It's way more expensive to handle. It's way more nutritious. It's healthy. It's where we want to go."

The time-sensitive nature of fresh produce poses challenges for storing, handling and distribution. For example, a potato company donated one million pounds of potatoes to North Country Food Bank. Novak said they had no place to store that many potatoes, so they worked closely with other food banks to disperse the food.

Large retail stores, like Walmart, and grocery store chains, like Hugo's and Coborn's, donate perishable food daily to local agencies.

"We're talking really good stuff," Novak said.

Novak is working to build relationships with growers, producers and other donors.

"For every dollar we get, we can provide five meals," she said. "If you think about it, where can one dollar go that far? That's something we're really proud of."

Ninety-six cents of every dollar North Country Food Bank receives goes straight bank into feeding people.

North Country Food Bank has the highest pounds of distribution per employee in the nation, Novak said.

Hebert said he would never discourage people from donating canned food, but small monetary donations make an impact. A $20 donation provides 100 meals, he said.

Another area experiencing growth is the backpack food program, which delivers food to school children weekly. It's currently in more than 40 school districts, including Park Rapids, Novak said.

"More are joining all the time," she said.

Currently, 5,000 bags of food are given away under this program every month.

"That's 5,000 kids," Novak said. "Unfortunately, it's the most expensive program we run."

Nutrition and weight requirements for the backpack food program mean only certain food may be included, "virtually none of it is donated," said Novak.

Furthermore, the North Country Food Bank is not government-funded, Novak pointed out. This is a common misconception, she said. The food bank is supported through grants and donations.

They are looking for regional growers who want to share their abundant harvests, volunteers and community partners.

They are also working with the Park Rapids Food Shelf to phase out the old registration system, making it easier for people to access food. The food shelf will switch to a "self-declaration of need," Novak said.