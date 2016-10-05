Park Rapids resident recounts service with Royal Air Force

Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain declared war on Germany in a radio broadcast to his nation on Sept. 3, 1939.

While listening to that announcement, an 18-year-old Edric Clarke and his friend turned to each other and said, "Royal Air Force, tomorrow morning."

Clarke, now 95, recounted his military service at a recent Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning program.

Poor eyesight—and a failed attempt to memorize the eye exam chart—prevented him from becoming a Royal Air Force pilot. After six weeks of training on the west coast of England, Clarke became an RAF aircraftsman.

He was posted with the No. 85 Fighter Squadron. His work involved ordering, issuing and moving equipment.

Vaccinations were a new phenomenon in those days. "A mouthy, 6-foot, 1-inch character told me, 'Nothing to it,'" recalled Clarke as servicemen waited in line for their shots. "The door opened, an orderly came in with a list in alphabetical order. Abraham? Here. And he immediately went into a dead faint."

Clark's commanding officer, Peter Townsend, later became known for his romance with Princess Margaret. In 1944, Townsend was appointed equerry to King George VI. As an officer for the royal household, "he slept at Buckingham Palace," Clarke said. Townsend proposed to the princess, but he was divorced and therefore couldn't remarry in the Church of England.

Clarke had attended Townsend's first wedding. They remained in contact until six months before Townsend's death in 1995.

"I got a very nice letter from his widow who appreciated that someone knew him during the war," Clarke said.

The No. 85 Squadron converted to night operations. A British pilot with the most enemy kills told the public that he ate a lot of carrots.

"It was a good story. It wasn't until 20 years ago they released the truth," Clarke said.

John Cunningham, nicknamed "Cat's Eyes," was the first pilot to have radar in the cockpit. In order to hide the new, secret technology, Cunningham provided a different reason for his success: carrots. The ruse popularized the myth that carrots can improve eyesight.

In November 1941, Clarke and another fellow were called into C.O.'s office.

"One of you is going overseas. Which one? No volunteers," said Clarke, recalling the commanding officer's words.

Clarke lost the penny toss, so a month later he was shipped to West Africa.

"I was on the boat when Pearl Harbor happened," he said. He was posted to Takoradi in the Gold Coast, now known as Ghana.

"The incidence of malaria was 150 percent, which means quite a few fellows had it twice. I never had it once," Clarke said.

In those days, the village was walkable within 30 minutes. Today, it's a city of 500,000 people, he said.

Clarke worked in Takoradi until 1943. He returned to England, where he was transferred to a base in Lincolnshire. At the end of his six-year military service, Clarke received 50 British pounds, or about $150.

Clarke and his wife, Elsie, moved to Ontario and eventually the U.S., where he tried farming. His business career eventually brought him to Minnesota. As a Boy Scout leader, he traveled to Many Point Camp and canoed on the Crow Wing River. The Clarkes purchased property in the Nimrod area and later retired to Park Rapids.