Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents

Miscellaneous: Sept. 26: An abandoned silver car was reported on Hwy. 200; A Park Rapids caller reported someone trespassing on his land; A Lake George caller reported ATVs tearing up the roadway; A traffic hazard was reported in Laporte; A Park Rapids caller reported a male party in the automotive section with dark colored saggy pants, jacket with fur around the hood and a gray cap that stunk like marijuana and was acting very strangely;

Sept. 27: A K-9 sniff was requested in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller reported two suspicious males attempting to pen vehicles in a parking lot; A reckless driver was reported in the parking area of the Nevis School; An Akeley caller reported a red car all over the road; A Menahga caller reported a restraining order violation with several voicemails on the reporting party's cell phone; An 18 year old graduate was reported smoking a vaporizer in the hallway of the school in Laporte; A 911 hang up was reported in Laporte with the reporting party heard arguing in the background; Officer assistance was requested in retrieving a computer from his wife's house in Nevis; A Laporte caller reported someone outside her residence as her dog was barking;

Sept. 28: A suspicious person was reported in Park Rapids; Property was found on the road in Park Rapids; A Nevis caller reported a cut tarp; A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot for several days; A suspicious red and gray mini van were reported pulling into a driveway in Park Rapids and leaving multiple times; A male and female were reported screaming at each other in Park Rapids;

Medical: Sept. 26: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male that fell getting out of the shower; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party possibly having a stroke;

Sept. 27: An ambulance was requested in Menahga for a female not breathing; An ambulance was requested for a 72 year old female that fell with multiple injuries;

Sept. 28: An ambulance was requested for an 82 year old male that seemed very out of it; An ambulance was requested in Becida for a female party found on the bathroom floor; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male party that was found in the bathtub by his wife;

Accidents: Sept. 26: A Park Rapids caller reported hitting a deer and mailbox;

Sept. 27: A Hubbard County caller reported a vehicle in the trees on Co. Rd. 7;

Animal related: Sept. 26: An Akeley caller reported cattle on the roadway;

Sept. 27: A Nevis caller reported two seemingly aggressive black dogs;

Sept. 28: A Hubbard County caller reported a llama on the loose; A power company employee was bitten by a dog while working at a residence in Park Rapids; A Hubbard County caller reported hitting a deer and wanted to keep it;

Burglaries, thefts: Sept. 26: Theft of a political sign was reported in Park Rapids; Multiple addresses reported thefts of Rick Nolan campaign signs;

Sept. 27: An alarm was reported at the Akeley VFW south front door; A Park Rapids caller reported stolen lawn chairs taken out into the woods and shot up with firearms;

Sept. 28: A main garage burglary alarm was reported in Cass Lake;

Fires: Sept. 26: A Menahga caller reported a power line down across her driveway starting a fire;

Sept. 28: A large fire in Hubbard County was reported by a passerby on the road.