At Monday evening's Nevis School Board meeting, Shawn Klimek spoke to the board about his new position as Elementary Dean of Students.

Klimek has taught second grade for 13 years and in that time his job became predictable and he knew exactly how his day was going to go. For him, changing jobs has been a good thing.

"With this new position things aren't always exactly the same every day and that's kind of the challenge for me. I don't always know what my day is going to present," he said.

Klimek also talked to the board about what he's been doing in his new role. He starts his day teaching 4th grade until 11:20 a.m. and in the afternoon he serves as Dean of Students.

He created a Nevis Elementary School Facebook page, brag boards for students to showcase their work in the hallway and is using monitors to show pictures of things happening in the classrooms to promote school morale.

Currently, Klimek is trying to build positive relationships with the students by eating lunch with a group of kids one day each week. He also gets out to recess two days each week to check in with both the students and teachers to see how things are going.

He works closely with the teachers implementing tools they learned from their responsive classroom workshop this summer, using common language with students, noise level charts and setting three school rules: be safe, be respectful and be welcoming. From there, all teachers branch off to set rules and guidelines in their own classrooms.

Klimek also deals with a majority of discipline cases in the elementary school.

"I like to think of it as proactive discipline, trying to take care of things on the front end before they become problems," he said. "The teachers are happy because things are getting dealt with on the first day. If a kindergartner does something wrong and you wait until the next day, a lot of times they don't remember that they did anything wrong."

According to Klimek, the biggest challenge so far this year has been bus discipline.

Superintendent Gregg Parks complimented Mr. Klimek on bridging a gap between the teachers and administration, stating that Klimek has come to him with ideas as well as issues.

"I appreciate being proactive on that so that we don't allow issues to fester to the point they reach the administrative level," Parks said.

Going forward, Klimek and the school faculty will be implementing monthly assemblies that are elementary appropriate. They are going to work on aligning their standards in the elementary, align their curriculum and find technology that they can use in the classrooms that is useful.

Nevis Elementary School will also begin awarding attendance awards, with extra recess supervised by Klimek for the class that has the best percentage of attendance each month.

Nevis School will also begin reimplementing Student of the Month awards this school year. According to Principal Brian Michaelson, the teachers will submit their nominations and one student per grade will be awarded in grades K-5, grades six, seven and eight will have two winners, and grades 9-12 will have two winners.

The students will be recognized on the last Friday of each month for their accomplishments in school.

"I like the implementation of an incentive program," School Board Treasurer Justin Isaacson said.

Principal Michaelson also informed the board that Nevis had a good turnout for the open house with some teachers reporting a 100 percent turnout with parents.

"It's awesome that many parents came with an interest in their child's education," Michaelson said. "It shows our community really supports the school when we have that kind of turnout for our open house."

According to Michaelson, the average monthly attendance in September was 97.77 percent in the high school with 85 discipline referrals and 286 students enrolled.

The elementary school had an average monthly attendance of 97.62 percent, 11 discipline referrals and 320 students enrolled.

Isaac Pizarro was recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program as a Commended Student for his ACT score of 34. Nevis also had another student that received a score of 32; the highest score any student can achieve on the ACTs is a 36.

In other business board business:

-Moved the payment of bills in the amount of $451,959.28.

-Accepted the resignations of bus drivers Amy Jepson and Keith Bunnell.

-Approved two overnight field trip requests for the Robotics team.The robotics team will be attending the Regional Competition in Duluth and the Midwest Regional Competition in Milwaukee, Wisc. both of which will take place in March 2017.

-Approved a lane change for Lisa Moses who completed her Masters Degree; a lane change for Rich Johnson who has started working on his Masters Degree and Donna Hoffman who continues to work on her Masters Degree in math skills in order to possibly teach college courses at Nevis High School.

-Approved the change in the Truth in Taxation Meeting in order for it to take place during the regularly scheduled board meetings.

-Re-approved the designation of Superintendent Gregg Parks as Official with Authority for the Minnesota Department of Education External User Access Recertification System.

-Established the Preliminary 2016 Payable 2017 Levy. Every year, on or before Sept. 30 each school district must adopt a preliminary 2016 Payable 2017 levy.

"The State of Minnesota allows us to put in for the maximum right away and then take a look at what our foreseeable budget is going to be for the following year and then go down from the maximum," Superintendent Parks said. "You can't exceed the maximum but you can go down."

According to Parks, this year has been a bit of a struggle for Nevis trying to set the levy. The Minnesota Department of Education is putting a new program in place to certify the levy.

"The bottom line for us is that they haven't given us an opportunity to really establish what our levy number is," Parks clarified.

The board approved the maximum levy amount at this point and on Dec. 19 they will vote on the final levy. Parks informed the board that within the last 10 years the low for the levy has been $700,000 and the high has been just over $1.2 million; the numbers for the levy would be somewhere within those parameters.

"That will give us the opportunity between now and then to work with it and get it exactly where we need it to be," Parks said. "Another problem against us is our size, there are a lot of bigger districts taking up more time on this than us right now. There's a lot of people standing in line right now."

-Accepted a bid in the amount of $23,625 from Green Valley Roofing to make repairs to the Tiger Arena roof. Due to aggressive weather throughout the summer the shingles on the northern side of the gym roof have begun to rapidly deteriorate.