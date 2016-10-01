Hubbard County 4-H celebrates National 4-H Week

Representing some of this year's 4-H Ambassadors are from Left Thomas Williams, Evan Booge, Tori Wilfong and Sadie Jackola. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)

Kids in 4-H get the opportunity to participate in a variety of programs and activities, getting hands-on experience with essential skills that they will use throughout their lives. Kids also get the opportunity to be involved in civic engagement and community service. They learn about healthy living and are given the chance to polish their leadership and communication skills.

Whether they choose to take photos, sew clothes, build rockets or raise livestock participants will learn how to both set and reach goals and therefore 4-H will give them skills they need to succeed in life.

Kids in kindergarten through second grade can participate in 4-H as Cloverbuds with more restricted and age appropriate activities, and in this age group are limited to showing two projects at the county fair. In third through fifth grade the kids can then compete with more projects. Once they are in sixth grade 4-H participants can advance to the state fair level. In seventh grade, those who are interested can become 4-H Ambassadors.

Hubbard County has an average of 20 ambassadors that sign up every year. The kids are asked why they think they would be good ambassadors. Evan Booge, Tori Wilfong, Sadie Jackola and Thomas Williams have volunteered as ambassadors to step into a leadership role in their respective clubs.

4-H clubs, which are usually supervised by adult volunteers, meet regularly to work on their projects, hold meetings and learn to work together. Hubbard County 4-H has six different clubs, all of which participate in several different activities.

"It's not all just farming and animals," said 16-year-old Evan Booge, a student at Park Rapids Area High School. "4-H can improve your leadership skills as well."

Booge has been participating in 4-H for nearly 13 years ever since his older sister, Amber, started out in the horse competitions. Booge now participates in horses himself, as well as photography.

Sadie Jackola, 15, is a student at Menahga High School and has been participating in 4-H dog training and various general projects for nearly seven years; her brothers Sam and Ted are ambassadors this year as well.

"In the 1950s it was a lot of homecrafts and now it's evolved quite a bit," Jackola said about 4-H. "In 4-H, people try to make sure everyone is involved."

Booge and Jackola both participated in the Ambassadors mystery trip earlier this summer. Kids were shuttled into vehicles by chaperones with no idea where they were going. They were given a packing list and that was all they had to go on. When they arrived in Duluth they got the opportunity to go rock climbing. They also visited Bayfield, Wisc. where they got to go sea kayaking and ride a ferry to Madeline Island.

Tori Wilfong, 16, is homeschooled. She participates in a number of general projects through 4-H with her siblings. Wilfong said she used to be terrified of public speaking.

"Now I'm a lot more comfortable with it and it's a lot easier for me," she said about how 4-H has impacted her life. "It's a nice social environment."

"For fashion review we get to do a fashion show which is really fun," Wilfong said about her involvement in 4-H. "I feel like that helps with self confidence."

Thomas Williams, 13, a student at Park Rapids Century Middle School is starting his second year as an ambassador. He has been involved in 4-H for the last five years, participating in dog training, aerospace demonstrations and other activities as well.

"It's fun," Williams said about why he loves 4-H. "Club olympics was really fun. All of the clubs come together to compete."

Last year, Williams transferred to Hubbard County 4-H from Becker County. Coming from a different county, Williams says there are less opportunities to get involved outside of working on projects in other counties; in Hubbard County the clubs have more interaction.

Hubbard County 4-H has seen a growth in participation levels in the last few years and the ambassadors all attribute the growth to the efforts of Mari Jo Lohmeier, 4-H Program Coordinator.

"Ever since Mari Jo has come our numbers have been growing and growing," Jackola said.

"I think she's our answer," Williams agreed. "Mari jo is awesome, she's a good leader. She does stuff with us and she plans all of these fun events."

"She's really good at getting us motivated," Wilfong added. "She sets goals and that's really what gets it done."