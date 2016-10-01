City council approves Park Rapids police chief appointment

Park Rapids has a new chief in town. The city council followed the hiring committee's recommendation and on Tuesday approved the appointment of Jeffrey Appel as Park Rapids Chief of Police.

Appel is currently a captain with the Savage Police Department and will start in Park Rapids on Oct. 17.

A hiring committee in September interviewed five finalists for the chief position and based on the evaluations unanimously recommended that the city council to hire Appel. City Administrator John McKinney negotiated a contract with Appel, who accepted the job and the council formally approved the new hire at Tuesday's meeting.

Appel said he started coming up to the Park Rapids area to hunt with his grandfather over 20 years ago.

"I've been coming up to Park Rapids for a long time and fell in love with the community," he said. "It just became harder and harder to leave after every time I came up. I always wanted to live in this part of the state, particularly Park Rapids."

Appel has a bachelor's degree in law enforcement with 17 years experience and seven years of supervisory experience. He said it's bittersweet leaving the Savage Police Department, but he is looking forward to the new start.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to getting started and getting to know everyone in town, getting to know the officers and the city staff."

Appel said Park Rapids is like any other town in facing some of the broader challenges like drugs and mental health issues, but sees Park Rapids as having an advantage over many because people work together and have a good relationship with the police department.

"One of the main reasons we chose Park Rapids is what I know about the town and the people, and a very good school district. It's a tight community where people take care of each other, and a great place to raise a family," he said.

Appel is making the move with his wife, Amy, and their three children—ages 5, 3 and 1.

Terms of Appel's contract with the City of Park Rapids includes an annual salary of $70,949. He was hired on a one-year probationary period, per the City of Park Rapids personnel policies.

Appel was chosen by the hiring committee and council from a pool of 18 applicants and five finalists who interviewed for the job.

The council also voted to extend the contract of Harlan Johnson, Director of Public Safety, who had been acting as interim chief since July. Johnson's original three-month contract paid him $5,000 per month and the extension is through Oct. 31. He will be gone the first two weeks of October and will be paid on a prorated salary based on the number of days he works this month.