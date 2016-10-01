Chamber hands out business awards at annual banquet

Recipients of distinction awards at Tuesday's Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting were, from left, Darrin Hafner, Molly Luther, Levi Durgin, Debbie Haas and Hendri Ernst. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce brought back its annual meeting Tuesday after a few years away from the event and handed out distinction awards.

The organization had utilized a spring open house to conduct its annual meeting, but this year Executive Director Nicole Lalum said the board felt a return to a traditional annual meeting would be more valuable to members.

They formed a committee, including board director Heidi Korb of Black Swan Barrels, the ambassador committee and chamber staff, to plan and execute the event held at Armory Square. As part of Tuesday's program, the chamber awarded five Distinction Awards in categories encompassing multiple aspects of the chamber.

"We wanted to use the Armory to showcase the venue and invite people to see the many improvements and possibilities the building has," Lalum said. "The chamber is a membership organization with over 325 members serving a regional area basically 25 miles around the city of Park Rapids. As the largest business organization in our region, we wanted an opportunity to celebrate our members, especially the ones who go above and beyond for our chamber and for our community, and so the Distinction Awards were established to accomplish just that."

The Shining Star Award highlights a member whose leadership and willingness to contribute "makes them shine" and this year's recipient was Darrin Hafner of Hafner's Greenhouse.

"Darrin is always there willing to pitch in and help make our programs better and supports the chamber and our mission consistently," Lalum said in presenting the award. "Hafner's is a community-minded business as well, with the flower projects in town and the fundraising opportunities they provide to groups. They are so deserving of this recognition."

The Tourism Award was awarded to Levi and Beth Durgin of Companeros and Dorset House.

The award recognizes a member for their example in distinctly keeping the tourism industry strong in our region.

"When the restaurants burned down there was, quite literally, a gaping hole in the tiny hamlet of Dorset, and last summer wasn't easy on the other businesses located there," Lalum said. "But through a series of truly serendipitous events, the Durgins have been able to rebuild and reopen, like a phoenix literally rising from the ashes, and Dorset is once again the Restaurant Capital of the World."

Debbie Haas of Northwoods Bank was named Ambassador of the Year. "Haas is always willing to participate and shares the chamber opportunity," Lalum said of the award.

Ambassadors of the chamber can be seen at multiple business functions, chamber events, ribbon cuttings, grand openings and groundbreakings.

"Our ambassador's committee is almost at capacity," Lalum said. "We only have room for 20 participants and we are nearly full. This group visits with new members, thanks renewing members and is a go-to source for networking and information within the chamber and the community. They are a great crew to work with and I was pleased that we were able to honor them at the meeting."

Butch De La Hunt presented the Chair's Exceptional Individual Award to Hendri Ernst of Smokey Hills Outdoor Store. This award recognizes an individual's commitment and service to the organization.

"Hendri is always committed to finding a better way," DeLaHunt said. "He provides invaluable insight for marketing and he is a champion of the Park Rapids Community."

The final presentation of the evening was the Business Excellence Award, honoring one chamber member who displays the values of the chamber in leadership, workforce, innovation and community. Eligible businesses were encouraged to apply directly for the Business Excellence Award and public nominations were also accepted.

Finalists for the award were Main Street Meats, Park Ace Hardware, Good Life Café and Northwoods Bank.

Cynthia Jones of Riverbend Home Expressions presented the award to an individual who owns and operates three downtown Park Rapids businesses.

"I am pleased to present the 2016 Business Excellence Award to a colleague, downtown partner in crime, and friend, Molly Luther, for The Good Life Café, Molly Poppins and Big River."

Luther spoke briefly on what it takes to provide the level of service both to customers and to the community stating, "Do you have any idea what an honor it is to do the job that I do? We make people happy every day."

Lalum said the annual meeting and dinner was well attended with feedback overwhelmingly positive.

"We're going to keep this format for a while. It was such a bright spot in our year and I am grateful to the business community for supporting our organization and our program of work."