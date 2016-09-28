Itasca State Park hosts enjoy being campground 'ambassadors'

Ross and Lynne Thompson of Stonewall, Manitoba have been volunteering as campground hosts in Itasca State Park for the last four years.

The Thompsons had asked about campground hosting back in Canada before they first started hosting at Icelandic State Park west of Cavalier, North Dakota. They talked to one of the existing hosts there and then went online to do some research.

According to the Thompsons, in order to become a Minnesota State Park campground host, individuals must pass a background check. They are responsible for familiarizing themselves with local services such as where campers can find fuel, bait, groceries, wood or anything they may need.

They are expected to be "on duty" four to five days each week including weekends. They provide light maintenance around the campground and assist with scheduled events at the park, but they are not expected to take any law enforcement measures.

"We are not expected to intervene, the most we've done is asked some people to come down off the bathroom roof," Lynne said about enforcing rules. "They do patrol the park at night. If people are rowdy that's not for us to take care of. We'd contact the patrol but we're not to get involved with anything that requires regulation or strong arming."

"We try to do as much and more as asked of us within the limits of recognizing that we're not Americans," Ross said. "We are guests of the state."

"Our job description here is we are eyes and ears and to enjoy the park you have to work from there and think 'what can we do besides be in our trailer,'" Lynne agreed.

Ross says it is helpful to have a working knowledge of RVing and good communication skills.

"We love it, the people are wonderful and the surroundings are spectacular," Ross said about continuing to volunteer as a host in Itasca.

Being semi-retired the Thompsons do quite a bit of traveling, spending six months of the year camping, and have come down this way quite a bit.

Since they've started hosting, the Thompsons have applied to be campground hosts in Manitoba and they have been accepted but they would be expected to host from mid-May into October. For them, that's just too long to be in one place; claiming they would miss their kids and grandkids who all live within six blocks of them back in Canada.

"It's too confining and you lose your sense of humor," Lynne said.

The Thompsons will take their children and grandchildren with while they're camping and occasionally have visitors from Canada stay with them as well.

"Part of the job is being ambassadors, and it comes easy to talk about, it's just so nice here," Ross said about spreading the news about the camp at Itasca by having family and friends come to stay with them.

"Is it really fair that we come down and act as campground hosts," Lynn sometimes questions. "What if someone from the States wants to host?" She explained that typically the state cannot get enough volunteers to host at any park, especially the later months such as September and October.

According to Ross, they let people know about hosting. "It's not for everybody, not everybody can do it," he said.

Ross has a background in biology and Lynne has always worked with children or those with disabilities and they say that people have always told them that they are a "host couple."

Ross also formerly served as the mayor of his community and their first time visiting Itasca the Campground Operations Supervisor Joel Groebner suggested they volunteer to be hosts that October.

"With my natural resources background I can pick up on things," Ross explained. "They like us to walk the trails, they like us to help campers out. We report on any anomalies and we're expected to set an example for good campers."

"We try and welcome people every evening," Lynne said. "We go around and welcome them to the park, let them know if they need anything to come and see us."

The Thompsons host coffee each morning at their campsite. "It's delightful to sit with other RVers and swap tales," Ross said, adding that raccoons are the main topic of conversation.

As campground hosts, the Thompsons find themselves giving tips to campers, loaning extension cords, adapters, hoses, blankets and potato mashers, which according to Lynne. is the most unusual thing they have been asked for.

They host movie nights in their RV on rainy nights and say they try to be more available to tenters who may need to come in out of the cold in the mornings.

The Thompsons say that camping is a different community of travelers; agreeing that people do a lot of camping because then they are not confined to a hotel room. Their living room is outside while camping and individuals are more likely to meet new people.

"People love it, they love chatting with each other. It's the only opportunity otherwise

"We're very outgoing, we like doing it," Lynne said about the amount of people they meet by being hosts. "We have made lots of friends by being here."

Ross and Lynne enjoy walking the paths so they can help people plan their hikes. They want to be able to give their recommendations or inform people of trees down over the trails and whether or not they are passable.

"Minnesota is enlightened in terms of how they manage these areas and their recreation policies, their trails," Ross said in reference to the length of distance trails in the area span and the number of communities that are connected through the trail system.

The Thompsons keep a log everyday in order to write a final report at the end of their stay. They pass along comments and feedback to staff at the park.

"We've been in campgrounds where the hosts think they own it they've been there so long," Lynne said in response to whether they would ever want to host outside of Itasca State Park. "We are wary that we don't want that to happen to us. If we start to enforce rules or make our rules we know we've been there too long, and we'll know it's time to go."

There are a lot of parks that don't have hosts and Ross offers advice to anyone wanting to become a campground host. "Go online, keep track of your experiences and remember that it is a volunteer job but it is a privilege. People need to look at their own background and see whether it's right for them. Gain experience in the parks and dealing with people and have a positive attitude. Don't get proprietorial."

"Experience shows that even if people come to complain all they want you to do is listen. They know you can't fix it, they just want you to listen and let them know you're understanding and that you'll pass it on that's what people want. Just to be heard," Lynne said about what's she learned about people as a campground host.

"People are all different people. We have found that we've got enough in common and people have good values," Ross added.