Old water tower scheduled for demolition

The old concrete water tower in Park Rapids is set for demolition, possibly as early as this fall.

Hubbard County commissioners at the board meeting Tuesday accepted the low bid of $85,980 from Carleton Companies, Inc. in Bemidji for the demolition of the 86-year-old water tower at the recommendation of Public Works Coordinator David Olsonawski.

The deteriorating structure was built in 1930 at a cost of $16,600 and now presents safety concerns for the general public and liability issues for the county.

"The ladders inside are rickety, the floors are rotten and pieces of concrete have fallen off onto the ground," Olsonawski said. "I won't even go in past the door. It has started to fall apart and that's a big concern."

According to Olsonawski, no official date has been set for the demolition but it will likely happen sometime this fall.

"It's been there for a long time but you've got to move forward," Olsonawski explained. "It's unfortunate but we want to get it down before it causes any significant damage."

The tower was in operation until the late 1970s when it was replaced with the tower located next to the Frank White Education Center and it has been out of operation since. Olsonawski said the structure is no longer useable which limits the possibilities for restoring it. A second water tower on the east side of Park Rapids was built in 2007.

According to Olsonawski, the county is putting the demolition plan together and the City of Park Rapids has issued a permit for the demolition.

"He has an opening right now so he is ready to start as early as next week,"Olsonawski said about the company hired to complete the demolition. "The consulting company will get the agreement signed and I'll let them know."

The city is looking at the possibility of recapping the wells once the tower is down, Olsonawski said, since the wells were capped in the 1970s there is some concern about whether they were done properly.

In other business county commissioners:

-Reviewed the Salvage Timber Auction results that took place Sept. 12 which totaled $172,463.60

-Reviewed and approved timber appraisals of 519.5 acres for the Oct. 10 Timber Auction appraised at $335,643.73

-Approved the Tax Forfeited Land Lease Rates for 2017. The lease rates did not change from last year; $200 annually or pasture leases, $300 annually for recreational cabin leases and $250 annually for a garage lease.

-Approved a resolution required by statute setting a Market Price that the county pays tax on for all Municipal Solid Waste disposal to be $35.89 per ton which is $1.10 per ton less than last year.

-Approved updates to the Social Services Emergency Assistance Policy and the Foster Care Policy.

-Approved the request for the part-time social worker position to be a full-time position. The individual hired would be focusing on child welfare cases, truancy and probation cases.

"My goal would be to get in at the front end, offer the least restrictive services, get those services in there sooner and prevent those out of home placements," Social Services Director Deb Vizecky said. "They would work diligently on our relative searches and permanency options because we do need to have permanency for these children within six months if they are under the age of eight and within a year if they are over eight. And that is an area we need to continue to work on."

According to Vizecky, hiring someone full-time would cost the county less money within the long run because the out of home placement costs would decrease.

The current part-time employee has left therefore the new full-time position will be advertised.

-Were presented with the Veteran Services Office quarterly report from Jerold Bjerke, Assistant Veteran Services Officer. He informed the board that he was one of three selected for the Minnesota Disabled Veterans Foundation Board, which controls about $2 million for the state of Minnesota on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota giving over $500,000 each year. The majority of the funds disbursed to Hubbard County go toward the DAV van taking veterans to medical facilities.

-Approved a resolution dissolving the Hubbard County AIS Task Force and that all aspects of the Hubbard County Aquatic Invasive Species Program will be administered by the Hubbard County Environmental Services Department, Environmental Services Officer and the AIS Program Coordinator. The county will establish an Advisory Team whose purpose shall be to serve as an AIS Program sounding board.

-Approved the preliminary levy in the amount of $14,100,00 for 2017 which is a 5.1 percent increase over last year's levy.

-Approved the preliminary 2017 HRA levy in the amount of $230,000 which is the same as last year.

-Approved the 2017 preliminary departmental revenue and expenditure budgets as set by the board with the understanding that when the final levy and departmental budgets are established adjustments will be necessary due to the levy being inadequate to fund the requested expenditures.