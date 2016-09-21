Hubbard County law enforcement incidents report

Miscellaneous: Sept. 12: Report of a child bit by grandparents' dog over the weekend in Laporte; Report of potato trucks driving reckless on County Road 6 in Hubbard County; A Park Rapids caller reported she found ammo hidden in her basement that doesn't belong there and wants it removed; Driving complaint on Highway 71 in Park Rapids; Akeley caller reported verbal threats against his sister; Report of two subjects breaking into a residence on Discovery Circle, no description except both parties wearing black clothing

Sept. 13: Individual was at law enforcement center front window in Park Rapids stating she is drunk and should be arrested; Driving complaint of RDO trucks driving on 149th Avenue in Park Rapids; Driving complaint of truck pulling a trailer with no license plate did not stop for a Bemidji school bus; Menahga caller reported suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female on the side of the Hubbard Line Road that has been there for approximately an hour and half; Caller reported when he was leaving a town board meeting a smaller car almost hit him on 317th Avenue and Hubbard County Road 9

Sept. 14: Bus driver reported there were 3 to 4-foot flames coming from a chimney on 470th Street in Laporte; Park Rapids caller stated he was just assaulted by his soon to be ex-wife; Property damage to a pickup reported on Forest Green Drive in Akeley; Report of a suspicious vehicle trying to take chemicals at location on Henrietta Avenue in Park Rapids; Bale of hay reported in northbound lane of County Road 4 just north of County Road 18; Boat and water violation verbal warning for no fire extinguisher in Nevis; Threatening phone call reported from an unknown male on State Highway 64 in Akeley; Female caller on County Road 36 reported a man on her property with a tow truck attempting to take items; Driving complaint where caller stated a pickup caused her to have to step into the ditch multiple times while she was walking on County Road 118

Medical: Sept. 12: Ambulance requested for 90-year-old male in Nevis who fell out of bed

Sept. 13: Report of a female with chest pains in Akeley; Report of 72-year-old female with possible stroke on County Road 39 in Hubbard County; Ambulance requested for 85-year-old male who has fallen

Accidents: Sept. 14: The reporting party hit multiple deer and had her vehicle parked along the roadway in Nevis; Hubbard County caller reported he was hit by a potato truck that didn't make a full stop

Animal related: Sept. 12: Investigator with the Humane Society in Hubbard County requested assistance; Complaint of cows out on County Road 16 in Laporte

Sept. 13: Caller reported a white horse in yard on State Highway 200 in Hubbard County and unsure who the horse belongs to

Sept. 14: Report of a dog hit by a car at unknown location in Hubbard County; Report of 10 missing cows in Laporte

Burglaries, thefts: Sept. 12: Theft of a Honda push mower reported on County Road 6 in Park Rapids; Theft of IPad from vehicle reported; Laporte caller reported theft of his snowmobile

Sept. 13: Report of possible break-in by a party that there is an Order For Protection against; Park Rapids caller on Fish Hook Drive reported back door was broken into overnight and items taken; Glass breakage alarm in living room on Wolf Lake Road in Cass Lake