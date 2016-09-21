Badoura Township celebrates 120 years

Current and former township supervisors gathered Sept. 17 to celebrate Badoura Township's 120th anniversary. From left, are Cathy Dickinson, Jane Andress, Russell Dickinson, Charles Andress, Theora Goodrich, Raymond Peterson and Bill Clausen. (Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)

Princess Badoura is a character from "Arabian Nights," but Badoura Township, established in 1896, is appropriately named after pioneer settlers. Mary Badoura Mow was the wife of David Mow, an early homesteader on the Hubbard Prairie.

"I was born here, just two miles south of the nursery, in 1926," said Charles Andress, who turns 90 on Thursday.

"My folks came from North Dakota when I was 10 years old," said Jane, Charles' wife. "We haven't ventured far since we moved here. I was born and raised on a farm. Where else do you go?"

Charles received eight years of education in the one-room schoolhouse that now serves as Badoura Town Hall. There was no running water. It was cold. An old generator would fill the room with a choking, black smoke, he recalled.

Charles and Jane married in 1948 and purchased a farm in Badoura Township in 1957. Their son continues to farm their 870-acre property.

Charles served on the town board for about 20 years.

"I was just a young guy, about 23 years old," he recalled.

In the 1960s, then-Senator Rudy Perpich invited the Andresses and other Minnesota Association of Townships members to the nation's capital. They toured the Capitol and the White House. "We had a ball out there," Charles said.

"I learned a lot, a lot about government," he said of his township supervisor term and working in tandem with the Hubbard County seat. "You have to remember we have to work together when it comes to the environment, energy, everything."

He was working in his fields on Sept. 7, 1976 when a cop came along, asking for directions. Charles jumped into the car to lend a hand and they sped toward a raging fire. The Huntersville-Badoura fire would consume 24,000 acres of jackpine, peat and brush before it was contained.

"The fire was starting to jump. It was so hot you couldn't touch the car. Oh, yeah, that was a bad one," Charles said.

"Scared the daylights out of me," Jane said.

"It was something else," he agreed.

"We were just lucky. It never crossed Hwy. 87," said Jane.

Jane suspects they are the oldest couple left in Badoura Township, others having moved into rest homes or passed away. A new set of younger families reside in the area, she said.

"It hasn't grown, but it has changed," Charles said of the township.

Raymond Peterson is a lifetime resident. He, too, served on the town board about 20 years.

"Everyone has been on the board at some point," he said.

Raymond's dad, Harry "Bud" Peterson, worked at the Badoura State Forest Nursery, which was founded in 1931.

Badoura Township's population totals about 126 people.