Fall colors greet Headwaters 100 riders this Saturday

As leaves turn shades of red, yellow and orange, the season signals a tradition: The Headwaters 100.

Hosted by the Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club, the biking event celebrates its 36th anniversary this Saturday, Sept. 24.

Bicyclists from Winnipeg, Fargo, Grand Rapids and the Twin Cities join local and regional riders for a 100-, 75- or 45-mile tour of northern Minnesota's fall colors.

About 70 volunteers will help serve food or act as SAG (support and gear) drivers to aid bicyclists with trouble on the road, such as flat tires or First Aid.

"The volunteers who put this ride on are passionate about making it a great experience for our riders, who come from all over North America," said Shannon Barnett, an Itascatur member helping with this year's ride.

As of Monday afternoon, 368 people had registered. Many wait for an accurate weather forecast before registering, Barnett noted. The National Weather Service is predicting mostly cloudy skies with a high near 61 Saturday. As of Monday, there was a 50 percent chance of showers.

The Headwaters 100 is a casual, non-competitive and family-friendly ride. At one time, the event had a race component along with the ride. Itascatur discontinued the race in 2009.

"There are many others who work this ride and make it the positive experience that it has become for our region," said Barnett. "We bring anywhere between 450 to 600 riders to the area during this weekend, which also benefits Kinship's spaghetti dinner and PRLAAC's Art Leap as well as the many restaurants we regularly refer our riders to. We also work with a team of terrific, local businesses who help us in various capacities to support our riders."

Organizers strongly recommend pre-registration online through ZapEvent.com.

"In years past, we've included a cotton t-shirt for riders. This year, we're giving a moisture-wicking performance t-shirt to riders who registered before Sept. 19. That's a huge deal and has been much requested," Barnett explained. "Unfortunately, ongoing registrations between now and ride day don't qualify for the t-shirt, but we're hoping it will encourage more signups next year."

Same-day registration is possible, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Century School. Kickstands officially go up at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to start pedalling by 9 a.m. in order to make the food stops.

The 45-mile route heads to Emmaville, Nevis and back to the finish line at the Century School.

The 75-mile excursion takes riders on Wilderness Drive through Itasca State Park and continues to Lake George, Emmaville and Dorset.

The 100-mile ride also meanders through Itasca State Park, Lake George, Emmaville, Nevis and Dorset, then takes riders on the Heartland Trail to the finish line at the Century School.

Last week, Itasca State Park reported that more color is appearing, especially in the ground and shrub layer. Fall flowers are now peaking. Scattered red maples are turning deep red throughout the park and orange-peach colors are appearing in sugar maples.

Roads are well-marked to designate the three bike routes. Motorists are urged to use caution as they travel Saturday.

Refreshments are included in registration. Food and beverage stops are located along the course.

The Mantrap Valley Conservation Club building is the site of wild rice soup and vegetable barley soup. Lions Club members will be dishing up soup, sandwiches and beverages.

"We serve Secret Garden soup there and it's legendary amongst our riders," Barnett said.

The Nevis track team will hand out cookies, bananas, caramel apples, trail mix and various candy bars at their hometown food stop.

The Kinship Spaghetti Feed offers much-needed, pre-race carbs to bicyclists on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Century School The meal is served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Kinship event includes a silent auction and live music.

Proceeds from the Headwaters 100 will be used to place bike racks throughout town and for other Itascatur projects.

Visit www.itascutur.org for rules, routes, map and registration.