Park Rapids woman accused of assaulting boyfriend with a gun

A Park Rapids woman was arrested Tuesday and faces three felony counts after her boyfriend accused her of assault and threatening to shoot him with a gun.

Crystal Lynn Grant, 38, of Park Rapids is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and theft. Grant is also charged with gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the complaint, the unidentified male victim reported to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, whom he identified as Grant.

Sgt. Dan Kruchowski and investigated the incident and met with the victim at the sheriff's office.

The man said at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 he was riding in a vehicle driven by Grant. They drove about one mile west of Park Rapids and stopped on a gravel road. He alleges Grant then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and struck him across the forehead and nose with the pistol. Grant then pointed the gun at the man. He grabbed the gun and turned it away from him and the gun went off and shot a bullet through the windshield, according to the complaint. The victim set the pistol down on the floorboard, got out and ran towards a stand of trees when he heard two shots. He looked back toward the vehicle and saw Grant standing there. He ran into the woods and hid from Grant, who got into the vehicle and drove away.

The victim stated to Kruchowski he was scared and feared for his life. He had a cut on his forehead and nose as well as a cut on his wrist from grabbing the pistol when it discharged, the complaint states.

Deputies received information where Grant may be and when they arrived at the residence they saw the vehicle she had been driving, which had a bullet hole in the windshield. Deputies spoke to the owner of the residence who indicated Grant was sleeping in a back bedroom. The owner gave deputies permission to enter the residence where they found Grant.

Grant denied having a gun, but admitted to being with the victim earlier in the day. She was arrested and told officers the gun was in the trunk.

The owner of the residence told deputies he was missing a .22 pistol semi-automatic and it was stolen sometime after 8 a.m.

Sgt. Kruchowski went to the jail to interview Grant following the arrest but she refused to answer questions.

The felony possession of a firearm charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 fine, if convicted. Grant faces up to seven years in prison and $14,000 fine for the second degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge.