School board presented with College in the Classroom report

Park Rapids Area High School principal Jeff Johnson presented the College in the High School (CIHS) final report at the school board meeting Monday. Park Rapids offers 11 college courses to high school students through three colleges for a total of 34 semester credits.

There are seven courses (21 credits) offered through the University of Minnesota-Crookston; one (5 credits) through Bemidji State University; and three (8 credits) through Northland Community and Technical College.

According to the figures Johnson presented to the board, Park Rapids had 40 seniors (48 percent) and 28 juniors (29 percent) take at least one class or more college classes during the 2015-16 school year. Of the seniors, 16 students earned between 23 to 29 credits; 15 students earned 15 to 22 credits; six students earned 9 to 14 credits; and three students earned between 3 and 8 credits.

All 68 students completed a total of 925 college semester credits and saved Park Rapids students $304,118.45 in college tuition. Each college charges a different tuition rate for their enrolled students. Cost to the school district is $25,160. State reimbursement, at $150 per student, provides $10,200, resulting in a total district cost of $14,960.

"By offering a variety of CIHS courses, we are giving our students more incentive to stay and attend PRAHS," high school counselor Scott Schafer wrote in the report. "They are able to complete college courses, earn their high school diploma, easily participate in extracurricular activities, save gas and spend time with their friends. This is an excellent and worthwhile program for the students and for the school district."

Farm to School action plan

The board approved the Park Rapids and Laporte Farm to School Action Plan, which includes a stakeholder team involving both school districts. The stakeholder team was established after the districts were awarded a Farm to School grant.

Both schools will develop a new committee that will help advise each school separately on achieving their Farm to School goals. The long-term vision is to provide training to food service staff to improve their knowledge of cooking and serving locally grown products; increase the procurement of locally grown products for classrooms, sports and special activity concessions and cafeteria meals to enhance the value of meals and support the local economy; keep improving and increasing the school garden, making it available to all students, staff and community members.

Near-term goals include gradually increasing the amounts of locally grown products served in the cafeterias, classrooms and concessions; tracking purchases of locally grown products; advocating local foods in the school cafeteria; including Farm to School in regular training and evaluation of cafeteria staff to inspire food service staff to think of themselves as Farm to School advocates and nutrition leaders; increasing classes' and school groups' time and work spent in the school garden.

The Park Rapids school district serves approximately 1,500 students. The district currently has a school garden with a hoop house and an area next to the middle school that has 12 raised beds. The high school Alternative Learning Center has been utilizing the hoop house and surrounding garden. The Community Education School Age Care Program and Century Adventures care for the raised bed garden and use some of the garden space next to the hoop house. Community Education also provides garden space for residents with the help of Master Gardeners.

Laporte's goals include procuring local protein sources; providing monthly food tastings and information to students when local items are on the menu; having students meet the farmers that provide the food; adding a greenhouse or high tunnel to the school garden; creating a composting plan for the school cafeteria; building/designing a compost area; training teaching staff in school garden uses and lessons that can easily relate to their subject matter; keep improving and increasing the school garden, making it available to all students, staff and community members.

Laporte school and community garden currently contains 24 raised garden beds, a small orchard and indoor classroom space. The elementary teachers and a couple high school teachers use this area for growing and learning during the school year. The garden is cared for by the Laporte student garden club and the community members who garden there. Summer produce from the school beds are either frozen or donated to the Laporte Food Shelf.

Park Rapids and Laporte school districts both operate Federal Child Nutrition Programs. Park Rapids has a free or reduced meal rate of 52 percent and Laporte has a 66 percent rate.

Other business

The Park Rapids School Board approved new hire Anita Carter for Century Adventures para position in the preschool; hired Jamie Jokela and Victoria Harju for the shared position of fall play tech; hired Jenny Mannors as Century Middle School custodian; approved volunteer girls tennis coach Leah Hilmanowski; accepted resignation of Patty Nyhus, Century School Food Service; approved contract with Mahube-OTWA for preschool transportation.

Coaching changes

The board approved the hiring of Pete Naugle as head boys hockey coach and accepted the resignation of Christina Ridlon, head girls basketball coach.