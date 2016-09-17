The Park Rapids City Council approved the 2017 preliminary levy Tuesday at a less than one percent increase over 2016.

The total amount reflected in the preliminary levy is $2,456,102 which is an increase of $13,236 (0.56 percent) over last year. The council adopted the preliminary General Fund budget at $1,855,811 which shows a 6.25 percent increase of $107,582 from 2016.

Bonds total $595,791 for the 2017 proposed budget. Bonds in 2016 were $690,137.

Bond levy history shows the General Fund budget has increased from $1,482,245 in 2011 to $1,748,229 in 2016.

The council, in approving the preliminary levy, also set the Truth in Taxation hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., in the lower level of the library.

Certificates of Commendation

Two officers from the Park Rapids Police Department were recognized at Tuesday's meeting with certificates of commendation. Interim Police Chief Harlan Johnson presented officers Robert Gilmore and Joseph Rittgers with the certificates.

According to information presented at the council meeting, on the evening of July 22, 2016 the officers responded to a domestic disturbance behind a local restaurant. The suspect was at the back door attempting to gain entry and officers were advised the suspect was armed with a gun. The officers arrived and found the suspect who refused verbal commands to drop his weapon, instead demanding officers kill him. Officer Gilmore approached from the rear and when the suspect realized he was behind him, turned with a gun in his hand and at the same time officer Rittgers deployed his Taser. The suspect was disarmed and safely taken into custody.

"Thanks to the actions of the responding officers, no persons were injured and a safe end came to the event," according to the Johnson's report to the council. Later, it was determined the gun was a replica of an authentic handgun and the suspect placed on a medical hold.

New officers

The city council approved the hiring of full-time officer Jason Philips at the starting patrolman's wage rate of $21.21 effective Sept. 21. Nine candidates were interviewed earlier this month and Philips ranked overall highest and was identified as the top candidate. Philips is from Menahga and is currently both licensed and working part-time for the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office in the jail/dispatch, and is a part-time officer with the City of Menahga.

The council also approved Bill Schlag as a secondary part-time police officer, effective Sept. 21 at the starting patrolman's rate of $21.21. The police department has been seeking part-time officer applicants to supplement the current staff. Schlag is an investigator with the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and has been with that department since 2008.

Police chief search

Interviews of the five finalists will be completed this Friday and Saturday.

The council discussed at Tuesday's meeting options to interview the five finalists after Erika Randall requested the topic be added to the meeting agenda for the purpose of establishing an interview panel to include, among others, representatives of the law enforcement community.

The city had previously decided on an interview process where all five council members would be directly involved in the interviews. In order to avoid breaking open meeting law, two council members would be in one of three rooms and the candidates would interview in each room.

Randall had stated in a workshop last week she would like to see a different interview format and revisited the topic on Tuesday.

"I've actually lost sleep over this trying to think how this is going to work," Randall said. "At no time are we going to be able to have a candid conversation. This is a very important position in our community—one that I feel is even more important that we get it right given the roller coaster that we've been on in the last year."

Randall strongly suggested the council go a different route and form a six-person interview panel consisting of two council members, two outside law enforcement officials, interim chief Harlan Johnson and city administrator John McKinney.

Randall's reason, in part, is to have the opportunity to have meaningful, candid conversations about the candidates without the media present. Randall stated she would like to see people with law enforcement experience on the panel.

Randall wanted the interview panel to have the opportunity to make an "educated, well-informed decision about what's best for our men and women at the police department."

She continued by saying she wanted to see an interview panel made up of a group of people that can have a meaningful interview and meaningful discussion, where everybody hears the same answers, and everyone has the ability to find the candidate who is best for the city.

"This is about trusting the panel you put together to pick the right person," she said. "Again, inviting people to the committee that know what we're looking for. I don't mean offense to anyone on the council, but I think this is a law enforcement decision."

Following the discussion, the council did agree to assemble the interview panel Randall suggested and set a special city council meeting on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss the police chief interview results. Randall and Mayor Pat Mikesh, along with Johnson and McKinney, will represent the city; and two individuals affiliated with outside law enforcement filled out the six-person interview panel.

Planning Commission

The Park Rapids Planning Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the public library. On the agenda, is a conditional use permit request from Danielle Norby to construct and operate a recreational facility/community center at 1009 Holllinger Street.