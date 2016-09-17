Nevis City Council discusses temporary family dwelling law

Planning and Zoning Administrator Edy Asel presented a new law to the Nevis City Council at Monday night's council meeting regarding Temporary Family Health Care Dwellings.

In May, Governor Dayton signed into law a new bill creating a process for landowners to place mobile dwellings on their properties to provide housing for those with mental or physical impairments on a short-term basis.

"You have the option as a city of opting out of it, however it would take a process to do that," Asel explained. "I don't know how the council feels about allowing it as it is, there is no time frame as to when you have to opt out by."

She asked the council if they would like the Planning Commission to take a look at the new statute and review it and whether or not they thought it might be something the community would benefit from. Asel also suggested doing some research to see if they might be able to find reasons why other cities have chosen to opt out.

The council expressed concerns about the possibility of whether or not they would have the option to make changes to the existing state ordinance to better serve local citizens' needs.

"For right now, if you're concerned about a negative to the state ordinance you would want to opt out," Asel explained. "If not, you could just stay with it and in the meantime you could create your own ordinance that is either more restrictive or allows for more."

The council moved to have the Planning Commission take a further look at the existing ordinance and to present the council with possible options at a later date.

Water Department

Public Works Supervisor, Don Umthun presented the council with initial bids for pressure washing and repainting the water tower. To retouch the tower with the exact same paint color and logo it has now the low bid from Tri-State Coatings came in at $26,000.

"I'd like to maybe look at changing it up," Mayor Chris Norton said in regards to either using a different base color or logo on the water tower. "I don't want to spend tons of extra money though."

"Could we keep the base color and do something with the logo?" Council member Jeanne Thompson asked. "It would cost an arm and a leg to change the color because it would need two or three coats to cover."

Umthun suggested contacting Tiffany Bensonen, the art teacher at Nevis Public School to discuss the possibility of having the students design a new logo and to schedule the project for the spring of 2017.

Streets Department

The council discussed the trouble with streets washing out due to the heavy rains this summer. Umthun explained that they have been making temporary fixes to the washouts and a lot of concerned citizens are requesting a long term solution.

According to Umthun a lot of the city streets are over twenty years old and they have been doing upgrades as needed. He went on to say that as the upgrades are put in place the city has been trying to control erosion. There is concern that if they change the way the water flows and cause more damage to private residences the city could be held liable for the damage.

"If we're going to do it we need to do it right," Norton said. "Is it worth having an engineer come in and look at the issue and come back with some sort of recommendation?"

"Whatever we do, an engineer is probably going to have to be involved," Umthun said.

He also informed the council that Main Street is going to need to be redone in the next few years and that any measures taken to control the flow of runoff water would need to be rolled into a street project.

Police Department

Were told by Deputy Josh Oswald that some of the businesses in Nevis were burglarized and with the use of surveillance cameras and alarm systems the authorities were able to solve the incidents within 24 hours.

Oswald also informed the council that he will be getting quotes for the cleanup of vandalism on North Street.

With the winter months approaching Oswald informed the council that this is the time of year that Nevis residents that move south during the winter inform him of their absence so he can keep an eye on those empty houses.

In other business council members:

-Were informed that the renovation of the roof on the Liquor Store has been finished.

-Moved to order a caution crosswalk sign to be placed on County Road 18.

-Approved a resolution adopting the Proposed Preliminary General Fund Budget for the year 2017.

-Approved a resolution adopting the Proposed Preliminary Property Tax Levy for the tax year payable 2017.

-Moved to replace paper packets and agendas with Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite tablets and paperless documents at the council meetings. The tablets cost $119.99 each

-Approved the hiring of Dawn Buzay as the Deputy Clerk.