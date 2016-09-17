Menahga City's preliminary levy is 21 percent increase

Menahga City Council set its preliminary payable 2017 levy at $504,997—an $88,321 or 21 percent increase over last year. The 2016 final levy was $416,676 with a general fund levy of $304,514 and debt fund levy of $112,162.

Much of the proposed budget discussion at Monday's council meeting centered around city staff wages. A 10 percent increase in health care and other benefits is anticipated for 2017.

After conducting research, City Administrator/Treasurer Janette Bower developed four salary options for the council to consider. One option provided for a normal step increase (7 cents per hour). This is a 4.73 percent or $32,544 increase over 2016 salaries. It would put the general levy fund at $382,078.

Option 2 elevated employee pay by 25 cents per hour—a 5.98 percent or $41,085 increase—and put the general levy fund at $387,119.

The third option—and the one the council approved—heightened pay by 50 cents, resulting in a 7.22 percent or $49,667 increase in salaries. This choice places the general fund levy at $391,970.

Finally, the fourth option was a 75-cent pay raise—a 8.4 percent or $57,810 increase. Under this scenario, the general fund levy would've been $396,626.

Mayor Patrick Foss advocated for the largest pay increase: 75 cents.

"I know that's a big hit as far as the levy is concerned," he said, arguing that since the state Legislature raised the minimum wage $1.50 per hour over the past two years, it was fair to grant a similar increase to all of Menahga's city employees.

"I'm making a statement: When you raise the bottom and there's not a corresponding increase across the scale, you aren't raising people out of the poverty level," Foss said.

Council member Kim Rasmussen disagreed.

"I don't think you can take $1.50 and say you have to put it across the board on all steps. Not all steps are under the minimum wage," she said. "I don't think we're underpaying. I think we're competitive. I don't think we're anywhere close to adding $1.50 to our steps nor can we afford it."

Rasmussen suggested researching salaries in neighboring municipalities to see how Menahga compares.

She pointed out that a 7 percent loss in general fund revenue already puts the city "behind the 8 ball."

"I like option three because it gives us wiggle room," she said. "I think we're in the ball park.

Recognizing there wasn't support for a 75-cent increase, Foss voted in favor of the 50-cent raise along with the rest of the council.

"To set this preliminary levy gives us a place to begin with," he said.

Foss advised city department heads and fellow council members to review the proposed 2017 budget. Several budget work sessions and liaison meetings are planned.

"Get the hatchet out," said council member Roger Henstorf.

"I know we'll be able to tweak this," Rasmussen said.

"We want to determine numbers best for the community," Foss concluded. "Our decision tonight is to find the best place to begin that process."

Bower noted a drop in projected 2017 general fund revenue compared to 2016. Minnesota Department of Transportation construction and maintenance road income is expected to fall by $23,000 to $0. Currently, the program is not funded at the state level; therefore, the city does not anticipate receiving the revenue in 2017. Secondly, there is no agreement in place with the state or county regarding reimbursement for snow plow/grading/sweeping. That line item was reduced by $2,400 to $0.

Local Government Aid will increase by $1,216 to $357,939. Small increases are expected for additional interest earnings, a total of $6,550.

The proposed debt service levy totals $113,027. The 2017 debt fund levies break down as follows: $73,839 for 2013A general obligation improvement bond; $6,993 for 2013B G.O. improvement bond and $32,194 for 2015B G.O. improvement bond.

"I just look at our numbers and our levies just go up and up," said councilmember Marty Ahlf. "I have a hard time looking at our community and saying we're going to raise it more and raise it more."

A truth-in-taxation public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at city hall. The final tax levy will bet set during the council's regular meeting at 7 p.m.

In other business, the council did the following:

-- Approved payments to Di-Mar Construction and Ulteig that had been withheld the past two months due to the council's concerns that the new water treatment plant wasn't fully and properly functioning. Utilities Supervisor Frank Thelin and Foss met with both firms and confirmed that punch list items have been addressed. Both were comfortable with paying the overdue bills.

Additional adjustments to the plant are likely over the next few months, Foss said, but Di-Mar and Ulteig promised to be improve communication.

"Is this the last payment?" inquired Henstorf.

"They've indicated it is," said Bower.

-- Learned that Thelin continues to find grease and rags

-- Learned that Thelin acquired a burning permit for the city's "massive" brush pile. He requested Menahga Fire Department assistance when he lights the pile.

"That sucker is gonna be awfully hot," he said.

"This isn't a normal pile," agreed Foss, noting that wind storms and construction projects had significantly increased the quantity of stumps, limbs and brush.

"Come up with a safe plan with [Fire Chief Dave] Kicker rather than throwing a match on it," Foss said.

Thelin said he would try to split the pile.

-- Approved the Greenwood Connection Board's decision to apply for an exception to the building moratorium. Due to a state moratorium, nursing home expansion projects costing more than $1.6 million must apply for an exception to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Minnesota commissioner of health is accepting written proposals from nursing homes requesting funding through the moratorium exception process, according to Minnesota Statutes 144A.073. Proposals are due Dec. 14. Projects are approved or disapproved by March 27, 2017.

Foss said the application was a necessary step while the city and Greenwood Connections consider a possible addition to Green Pine Acres.

According to Henstorf, the architect said the project could start in late 2017 or early 2018, if approved.

"It's the next step to keep the ball rolling," agreed Rasmussen.

-- Learned that Kayla Frame was hired as Greenwood Connection's director of nursing.

-- Authorized a $10,500 contract with Howard's Driveway to clean and sealcoat cracks on Main Street, Juniper Ave., 1st St. SE, the nursing home road and 11th St. SE.