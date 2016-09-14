Hubbard County Correctional Nurse set to retire

The Hubbard County Detention Center will be lose nurse Rosemary Mills to retirement. Mills has only worked as the Correctional Nurse in Hubbard County for six years but her resume is an impressive list of 46 years of nursing experience.

Mills was born and raised in Park Rapids, her grandfather Frank Kruft was one of the three original commissioners in the county. In 1967, she attended the Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis. At the time, she was working her way through school during the Vietnam War. She knew she was not going to have enough money for half of her last year of school. She had heard that the U.S. Army was offering to pay for the final year of nurse's training in exchange for two years of active duty and a salary.

"I thought, 'well that's what I'll do.' Then I didn't have to worry about a job when I got out of school, I had one right there," Mills recalled. "So that's what I did, they paid for my last year of nurse's training and I was consider an enlisted person."

As soon as she took her state boards, Mills went to basic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

From 1970 to 1971 Mills worked at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado in the lower extremity amputee ward and in 1971 she was transferred to Long Binh, Vietnam to work as a staff nurse in the orthopedic, maxillofacial, ear nose and throat (ENT) and genitourinary (GU) wards at the 24th Evac Hospital.

"I was really surprised at how they helped each other," Mills said about the soldiers receiving long term care. "The morale in the hospital was way better than you'd think. Outside of this jail that was probably one of the most fun jobs I ever had."

"Since that time I spent in the army I have never waited more than two days for a job ever," Mills said about her invaluable experience as an army nurse. According to Mills, in all of her years working as a nurse she has never once come across a fellow army nurse.

From 1972 to 1977 Mills worked at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Minneapolis on the orthopedic surgical floor caring for 10 to 14 surgical patients each week and also individuals needing long term orthopedic rehab.

In 1978, Mills transferred to Riverview Hospital in Crookston where she worked as a staff nurse on the surgical floor, pediatrics and the intensive care unit.

From 1980 to 1986 Mills worked at the Sunset Nursing Home of Hubbard County which was later named Heritage Living Center. During that time she also became a nursing instructor for nurse's aids, teaching two classes each week at the Wadena Area Vo-tech Institute.

In 1987, Mills and her husband at the time, Brian, moved their family to Florida and Mills began working at Portamedic Health Care Agency in Jacksonville. She was a staff nurse on call for various hospitals and drug and alcohol rehab facilities.

Mills and her family lived in Florida for 18 years. During that time she worked at Regency Health Care Center as a Quality Assurance coordinator and staff nurse and Community Home Health, which was a Flagler Hospital based Medicare and JaCHO approved agency as a case manager doing home health aide evaluations with 14 to 16 home visits each week.

In 2002, after Mills and her husband divorced she returned to Park Rapids working for St. Joseph's Home Care and Hospice as a staff nurse, case manager and a field supervisor.

"Before I worked at the jail this time, I was a home care nurse for St. Joseph's Home Care and at that time they had the contract through Public Health to do the jail nursing, but they didn't have enough nurses so they asked me if I would do one day a week," She said. "Then later the contract went to the nursing home and they sent their own nurses."

Mills explained that there were three years that she did not work at the jail but when the contract with the nursing home expired Hubbard County decided they did not want to contract out to another agency. Instead, they wanted their own nurse in order to have the same nurse consistently.

When the Home Care and Hospice moved into separate offices Mills decided to retire.

"But it didn't last very long," Mills joked. "They called me from the jail and asked me if I would come work for them."

"At that time the assistant director at the jail asked around to the jail officers their thoughts on hiring one nurse and they said, 'oh get that old army nurse,'" Mills explained that they called asking her if she wanted the job.

"I never would have imagined I would do correctional nursing," Mills said. "I was afraid to go to the jail because I had no idea what I'd be doing there."

According to Mills, toothaches caused by years of drug abuse is what she spends the majority of her time treating. She explained that so many of the inmates have mental issues and she said it seems for most of them that is why they are there, stating that drugs and alcohol abuse induced by mental illness is prevalent in the Hubbard County jail.

"In one way or another some mental illness or abusive behavior in their past has brought them to drug and alcohol abuse. I usually get told the truth about once a month, which is an entirely different way of nursing," Mills said. "For 40 years, I take a history and believe what people tell me but you can't do that in this place," She said about the trials of being a jail nurse. "The nurses that don't succeed at correctional nursing they're always wanting to believe the inmate."

The inmates are charged $10 for every visit to the nurse; the only exception being if the Correctional Officers are the ones to suggest an inmate seek medical attention. The inmates are charged for all medications they receive and if they don't pay their bills it's taken out of any state funding they would receive.

"When you have home care patients, or even in the hospital, those people have a physical illness and you're trying to help them learn how to take care of themselves or you're helping them heal up from a surgery or a problem," Mills explained about how her current position varies from all of her other jobs. "When they're in jail they want to be given something to keep them asleep for however long they're there. My job is to help get everybody taken care of properly without wasting the county's money. I never could have done the job until I had already been a nurse for at least 20 years."

Mills explained that having so many years of experience and working in varying specialties was a necessity since she works by herself without a doctor.

With Mills retiring, Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes addressed the county board regarding the new contract between the county and MEnD correctional Care, PLLC which provides a licensed medical provider to serve as the jail's Medical Director, nursing services, mental health services as well as regular access to a doctor.

"That would be very beneficial to us to have a doctor that could come to our facility," Aukes said. "We've been very fortunate to have her; she was just named the Correctional Nurse of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriff's Association and that goes to one county, one nurse in the entire state."

The officers at the detention center got together and nominated Mills for the award. Any county nurse is eligible to be nominated. She will receive her award this coming Thursday at the Minnesota Sheriffs Association Jail Administrator's Conference in Brainerd.

Mill's speaks very highly of all the officers she has worked with over the years, wishing that they got more credit for the hard work that they do.

"I will be sorry to retire really, just because of the way everybody works together there and everybody has gone out of their way to teach me how to do the jail nursing job. All of them are respectful and easy to work with," she said.