A Hubbard County Sheriff's Office patrol car is shown here with damage from a high speed chase which started on Highway 34 east of Park Rapids and ended with one man arrested in Walker. (Submitted photo)

A Bemidji man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through Hubbard County and running his vehicle into a Hubbard County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

Kevin Earl Victor Barsch, 42, is charged with felony counts of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a police officer. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving while under the influence for refusal to submit to a chemical test.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, Sept. 9 at 9:05 p.m. Sgt. Jeff Stacey received a call of a possible intoxicated driver travelling west on Highway 34 near Dorset Corner in Hubbard County. While enroute, Sgt. Stacey was informed the vehicle made a U-turn and was travelling east on Highway 34. He caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Hubbard County Road 33 after observing the vehicle halfway over the fog line.

Sgt. Stacey approached the vehicle and the driver gave him a name which was not on file. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol and the driver had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech.

Sgt. Stacey noticed the vehicle was still in drive and he requested the driver, later identified as Barsch, put the vehicle in park. Barsch then, according to the complaint, took off at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Stacey pursued and Barsch accelerated to over 110 m.p.h. eastbound on Highway 34.

The vehicle slowed and Sgt. Stacey pulled in front in an attempt to stop the vehicle. According to the complaint, Barsch then accelerated and struck the patrol car on the passenger's side and continued east on Highway 34. Barsch entered the city of Akeley and continued at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Stacey again got in front of the suspect's vehicle in another attempt to slow and stop the vehicle. The complaint states Barsch struck the patrol car on the driver's side which caused the side and seat airbags to deploy, disabling the patrol car's engine.

Other officers continued the pursuit toward the city of Walker where spike strips were successfully deployed, deflating the tires.

The suspect vehicle went into the ditch and back on the roadway before Barsch was taken into custody and transported to Hubbard County jail.

Barsch failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, according to the complaint. Barsch later admitted in an interview with Sgt. Stacey at the jail to striking the patrol car and that he fled because he was scared.

Sgt. Stacey was not injured but was sore that night and the next night, as described in the complaint.

Barsch has a prior DWI conviction within the previous 10 years.

The first count of felony assault with a deadly weapon is punishable by up to seven years in prison and $14,000 fine. Count two of fleeing a police officer is punishable by up to three years in prison and $5,000 fine.

Barsch appeared in court on Monday and the judge set $40,000 unconditional and $30,000 with conditions.