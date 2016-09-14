Districts report first day school enrollment figures

Area schools showed modest growth or held steady in total student enrollment as districts reported first day of school numbers last week.

Park Rapids Area Schools

Preliminary enrollment numbers are in for Park Rapids Area Schools and the district is up from the last day of school in May. First day K-12 total enrollment is 1,555 students, up from 1,498 to end the 2015-16 school year.

Grades K-4 enrollment is 624 with fourth grade the largest class at 142 students, kindergarten (131), first grade (113),second (131), third (107).

Century Middle School 5-8 enrollment is 481; fifth grade (133), sixth (149), seventh (100), eighth (99). High school enrollment is 450; freshmen (110), sophomores (128), juniors (105), seniors (107).

Menahga School District

Menahga welcomed 20 additional students this fall compared to last year. The total student body is 1,003 as of opening day. Menahga Elementary School began the 2016-17 school year with 417 students compared to 340 last year. The breakdown is as follows: kindergarten (76), first grade (89), second grade (78), third grade (87) and fourth grade (87). The middle school, which now includes fifth through eighth grade, greeted 341 students on Sept. 6. There are 74 fifth graders, 89 sixth graders, 100 seventh graders and 78 eighth graders. Menahga High School has 245 students in total, with 65 freshmen, 68 sophomores, 56 juniors and 56 seniors.

Nevis Public Schools

Total K-12 enrollment at Nevis Public School on the first day was 599 students, down three from the first day last year. Grades K-6 has 319 students and 280 in grades 7-12. Kindergarten (47); first grade (45); second grade (40); third grade (48); fourth grade (53); fifth grade (43); sixth grade (43); seventh grade (53); eighth grade (41); ninth grade (53); sophomores (44); juniors (51); seniors (38).

Laporte School District

Laporte School District welcomed a total of 291 students on the first day of school as 2016-17 got underway. Classes began with 164 children enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade and 127 students in seventh through 12th grade.