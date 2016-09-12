Back to school

Summer is coming to an end for youngsters everywhere. And with that comes hectic mornings to ensure that everyone makes it out the door on time. With the first day of school looming I thought some quick and easy breakfast ideas that can be pre-made the night before or days ahead of time would be the best way to begin a new school year.

French Toast Casserole

1 loaf french bread or sourdough bread

1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

8 large eggs

2 ¼ cups whole milk

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Topping:

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons butter, cold and cubed

Grease a 9X13 pan with butter. Then slice the bread into cubes that are about 1-inch in size and spread them into the baking pan. Top the bread with the blueberries and set aside.

Whisk the eggs, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla together until well blended and pour it over the bread and berries. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight.

When you're ready to bake it preheat your oven to 350 degrees and remove the pan from the fridge.

Make the topping by whisking the brown sugar, flour and cinnamon together in a bowl then cut in the cubed butter with two forks then sprinkle it on top of the bread and berries.

Bake it for 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown on the top and serve it immediately

Breakfast Casserole Muffins

3 to 4 pieces whole wheat bread, torn into small pieces

3 to 4 slices deli ham

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 eggs

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground pepper

Dried parsley

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and grease muffin tins.

Drop bread pieces evenly in the muffin tins until they come about ⅔ of the way up the tins, sprinkle ham pieces evenly in each tin followed by the shredded cheese.

Whisk together eggs, milk, ground mustard and pepper then pour it into each tin. Top it off with the dried parsley and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the eggs are cooked through the middle and serve immediately.

Biscuit Wafflewiches

6 eggs, lightly scrambled

8 slices cheddar cheese

8 pieces thinly sliced smoked ham

1 package refrigerated biscuits

Preheat a waffle iron to medium heat and lightly spray it with nonstick cooking spray.

Open the biscuits and split each one in half. Stretch the layers thin and top it with a piece of cheese, a slice of ham and a generous tablespoon of scrambled eggs. Top it with the other half of the biscuit and pinch it to seal the edges closed. Place it in the waffle iron and close it.

Cook it for 4 to 5 minutes or until the biscuit is golden brown and cooked through. Serve Warm.

Freezer Breakfast Burritos

1 pound breakfast sausage

1 pound bacon

1 cup chopped ham

2 pounds red potatoes, cubed

16 ounces cheese, shredded

24 soft flour tortillas

12 large eggs

½ cup milk

⅓ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

Salt and pepper

Meats: Bake your bacon, brown sausage and ham

Potatoes: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast them for 30 minutes or until cooked to desired tenderness.

Eggs: Whisk the eggs with milk and heat a large skillet with butter over medium heat. Add the egg mixture to the skillet and cook them until they're well set, season with salt and pepper.

Tortillas: Place 12 tortillas on a plate, cover them with a wet paper towel and heat in a microwave for 30 seconds in two batches.

Assemble the burritos with cheese, eggs, potatoes and then meat. Fold in the sides of the tortilla and tightly roll it into a burrito. Wrap each burrito in plastic wrap individually then place them all into a sealable plastic bag and freeze them until ready to heat.

Heat the burritos by removing the plastic wrap and wrapping the burrito in a wet paper towel and heating in the microwave for 3-minutes and serve while warm.

Note: Replacing the meats with sauteed peppers and onion is a good way to introduce more veggies into your kids' diets and you can also serve the burritos with salsa for added flavor.