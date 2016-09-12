Miscellaneous: Sept. 1: A Park Rapids caller reported smelling gas and hearing a high pitch noise; Damage to dock and lawn furniture was reported in Menahga; An abandoned vehicle that had been parked in front of a dumpster for a few days at the Red Bridge Inn was reported; A stalker was reported in Cass Lake; A dispute over property at a cabin was reported in Bemidji; A Laporte caller reported her brake lines had been tampered with; Officer assistance was requested at a foster home in Nevis; A suspicious person was reported on a property on Co. Rd. 107;

Sept. 2: A Hubbard County caller reported a boat on the side of a roadway and what appeared to be someone lying behind it on the road; A Bemidji caller reported a tan Intrepid sitting along the side of the road since 8/27; A pickup with the hood up was reported as a traffic hazard in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller requested to speak with an officer about being served papers; A resort check was requested in Akeley; Mailbox damage was reported in Park Rapids; Officer assistance was requested in Nevis with property retrieval; A Park Rapids caller reported a dirt bike complaint; Officer assistance was requested for a truck found stuck in a swamp in Ottertail County with the title and keys in it that was brought to Park Rapids; A male party was reported for violating an order for protection in Akeley; A Laporte caller had question about whether the post office can refuse to deliver his mail; A Park Rapids caller reported fireworks coming from the point on Pickerel Lake;

Sept. 3: A disturbance at Cornerstone Apartments was reported in Park Rapids; A Nevis caller had questions regarding papers served; A Park Rapids caller reported a complaint of a lot of traffic on Co. Rd. 1; A Nevis caller complained of jet skis racing around Lake Belle Taine in Nevis; A Bemidji caller reported either fireworks or gunshots south and east of her residence; A Nevis caller reported a group of ATVs pulled into his private property in city limits; A Cass Lake caller reported a gunshot and a loud party; A male party was reported attempting to kick in the reporting party's door in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller reported a woman lying in their front yard;

Sept. 4: A Nevis caller reported the theft of items from their vehicle parked outside Park Street; A fight in a parking lot in Park Rapids was reported by a third party; A 911 hang up from a landline was reported in Nevis; A possible intoxicated driver was reported at the Long Lake Access in Park Rapids;

Sept. 5: Several 911 hang ups were received from a male party that was unable to communicate in Park Rapids; Beltrami requested a welfare check on a female party in Laporte; A Cass Lake caller reported their 20 year old son pushed his sister, caused issues and left in a Ford Escape; A Nevis caller reported a possible trespassing, she stated two boats pulled onto their property and she couldn't find anyone anywhere; A Bemidji caller reported her ex was making threats; A Laporte caller reported his soon to be ex-wife wouldn't let him leave the property after dropping off their kids; A Lake George caller reported a backpack lying in the woods;

Sept. 6: A Bemidji caller reported a suspicious car parked in her driveway since early in the morning; A Park Rapids caller reported that her daughter was being harassed; Harassment in Akeley was reported; A dispute between a landlord and tenant was reported in Park Rapids; A school bus letting children off the bus without the stop arm or lights activated was reported in Park Rapids; A Hubbard County caller reported a suspicious male party running through the woods screaming possibly running from a bear; Becker County was in pursuit of a vehicle eastbound on Hwy. 34 towards Hubbard County;

Sept. 7: An abandoned vehicle was reported in Park Rapids; A DNR grater operator reported coming across a party that had been left by friends in the woods near Laporte and had built a fire in the middle of the road; Harassment was reported in Park Rapids; An Akeley caller reported issues with his mother taking some of his property while moving out; A Laporte caller reported finding an unregistered maroon paddle boat on his shoreline; A Park Rapids caller reported that her phone line had cut out;

Medical: Sept. 1: An ambulance was requested in Lake George for a 67 year old female not feeling well becoming less responsive; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a person in a tan Honda;

Sept. 2: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an individual who's back went out and was on the floor;

Sept. 3: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly female with diabetic issues needing transport;

Sept. 4: A Laporte caller requested an ambulance for transport to the Bemidji hospital, had a stroke a couple months ago and was throwing up; An ambulance was reported in Laporte for a possible broken ankle;

Sept. 5: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 91 year old female possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for an allergic reaction to an unknown substance;

Sept. 6: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a 66 year old male party needing to go to the hospital;

Sept. 7: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly male with Parkinson's that had fallen;

Accidents: Sept. 1: An accident in Park Rapids which occurred on 7/22 was reported where the other party was denying she was involved;

Sept. 2: A minor accident was reported in Park Rapids with no injuries;

Sept. 3: An accident was reported in Park Rapids;

Sept. 5: A vehicle hit by a deer was reported in Bemidji;

Sept. 7: A multiple vehicle accident with injuries was reported in Cass Lake;

Animal related: Sept. 1: A resident on Co. Rd. 101 reported daughter was bit by a dog;

Sept. 3: A Laporte caller reported pigs in their yard;

Sept. 4: A resident on Hwy. 71 reported the neighbor's pigs in his yard; A cow in the roadway was reported in Nevis;

Sept. 6: An injured beaver in the roadway was reported in Park Rapids; An Akeley caller request the removal of a deer from the roadway;

Sept. 7: A Nevis caller reported the neighbor's dogs attacking the reporting party's dogs and self;

Burglaries, thefts: Sept. 1: Theft from an employee was reported in Park Rapids;

Sept. 2: A residential burglar alarm was reported in Park Rapids; A Nevis caller reported damage to their back door as though someone had tried to break in;

Sept. 3: A residential burglary alarm was reported in Laporte;

Sept. 6: Two fraudulent checks were reported in Laporte; Guests left without paying in Park Rapids;

Sept. 7: Theft of a lawnmower was reported in Becida; Theft of batteries was reported in Menahga; A Laporte caller reported fraud on their bank account of an online purchase;

Fires: Sept. 1: A truck was reported on fire in Cass Lake, reporting party could hear explosions;

Sept. 2: A tree on a power line was reported on fire in Nevis;

Sept. 6: A structure fire was reported on Co. Rd. 40 east of Hwy. 71;

Sept. 7: Fire alarms that wouldn't turn off were reported in Park Rapids;