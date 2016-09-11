County board addresses short-term rental properties

Hubbard County property owners Rich and Carol Thuleen, who live on Big Sand Lake, addressed Hubbard County Commissioners at Tuesday's board meeting regarding a short-term rental property impacting their neighborhood.

According to Rich Thuleen, the number of short-term vacation rentals in the county has been rapidly increasing. He stated that 40 of them were advertised in 2014, 47 in 2015 and 70 of them in 2016. With a lack of regulation and fair taxation, the Thuleens as well as their neighbors are concerned about how the community can sustain these properties with renters partying for a few days before moving on.

"These aren't small ma-and-pop operations. These are sophisticated investors that are exploiting quiet neighborhoods," Rich Thuleen said, adding that three years ago the property next to his was bought for the purpose of a short-term rental property advertised online.

He explained that in those three years they have experienced loud parties, harassment, large dogs running loose, trash on the shore, jet ski and boating violations creating dangerous environments, trespassing and unattended campfires, to name a few.

"Recently, the sheriff was called due to renters disturbing the peace with loud partying at night," he said. "We would really prefer not have to call the sheriff. We'd rather have them administer real emergency calls rather than these type of nuisance calls."

He expressed that other neighbors are concerned as well. The surrounding residences have AIS concerns because renters launching their boats after inspectors have gone home, bringing rental boats from all over.

"Constant noise prevents neighbors from enjoying their yards. It's hard to enjoy your coffee with an amusement park going on next door," Rich said.

The Thuleens were asking commissioners to consider licensing and regulating these types of properties and urging them to take a look at the regulations Stearns County put into effect in 2011 regarding short-term rental properties.

Jennifer Bateman, owner of Two Inlets Resort, stated she has been working with the Community of Minnesota Resorts, which is a statewide resort association, on this issue at the state level with very little progress and it has become a statewide problem.

"From a resort standpoint, there are a lot of rules and regulations as a licensed property that we are required to do. For AIS we are required by law to be a lake service provider and are expected to be very proactive. We are required to have a restricted plumber's license so that we can do plumbing on our property," Bateman said about the regulations local resort owners are required to comply with. "We're inspected by the sheriff to ensure boats are safe for the public and that we have an adequate number of flotation devices. We're required by law to be annually inspected by the health department to ensure our buildings are safe and our water is drinkable. We're inspected by the fire marshall to make sure we have egress windows, working smoke alarms, fire extinguishers. We are collecting Minnesota state tax as well as county tax."

She went on to say that private lake home rentals are available nationwide.

"We expect to see it here," she said. "However, we would like a level playing field from a regulation, licensing, tax collection and safety standpoint. If that regulation is required of resort owners and lake home rentals, hopefully there'd be a lot more control and a better use of those properties if it were regulated."

Commissioners Johannsen and Christensen explained that part of the problem is that it is difficult to decipher between two- to three-day rentals and people just renting their homes out.

"I think those are some of the issues we're dealing with," Johannsen said.

"The state is refusing to do anything at this point. They're just ignoring it," Christensen added.

Bateman encouraged the commissioners to look at the regulations Stearns County and the city of Duluth have put in place and maybe consider implementing those ordinances in Hubbard County as well.

In other business, Hubbard County Commissioners:

- Accepted donations made to the Sheriff's Department from Northwoods Bank in the amount of $100 and Thorpe Township in the amount of $500.

- Reviewed and approved the low bid of $2,089,706.20 from Tri-City Paving, Inc. for County Road 28 reconstruction grading, base, bituminous and shoulders.

- Approved a resolution to acquire right-of-way for improvements at the intersections of County Road 7 and County Road 40, County Road 20 and Highway 87 and County Road 41 and Highway 71.

- Approved final payment for Aggregate Surfacing to Vogt Dirt Service, LLC in the amount of $19,132. 83.

- Approved signatures for a contract agreement with MnDOT which will put money toward the intersection of Highway 71 and a new entrance to RDO as part of the truck route project.

- Approved a low quote of $2,900 for the purchase of a John Deere 72" Tined Grapple BKT from Midwest Machinery Co. for the Public Works Department to replace the old one.

- Approved the purchase of a Diamond Mower brush cutter in the amount of $9,645 for the Public Works Department.

- Reviewed and approved a resolution setting appraised price and terms for October 14 Tax Forfeited Land Sale.

- Approved an easement and supporting resolution for Potlatch Corp.

- Approved a medical services agreement with MEnD Correctional Care, PLLC at the recommendation of Sheriff Cory Aukes pending the county attorney's approval.

- Accepted the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust Dividend report.

- Were informed that nine properties forfeited for 2016. Hubbard County Auditor/Treasurer Kay Rave did not anticipate that any might be repurchased. According to Rave, there is one that will be removed and two that will likely be demolished by the county. Total delinquent was $130,556.49 on an estimated market value of $193,800.

- Elected to renew Hubbard County's Joint Powers Agreement with North Country Community Health Board providing public health with Clearwater and Lake of the Woods counties. Under Minnesota legislation, every county is directed to address public health to protect the health of the citizens.

- Authorized the request of the Environmental Services Office and the Auditor's Office to obtain a county credit card with a $3,000 limit and to increase the limit of the County Assessor's credit card limit to $3,000 as well as all county departments.

- Authorized a SSTS Ordinance violation file be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

- Approved revisions to the Hubbard County Abatement Policy