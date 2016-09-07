Calvary to dedicate expansion project Sunday

Calvary Lutheran Church will will be hosting a dedication of its new building project Sunday, Sept. 11 and an open house to give the community a chance to see the new facilities.

The dedication is 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and open house, which will include tours, music and refreshments, is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Calvary Lutheran Church broke ground on the renovation and expansion last September and the project was completed earlier this summer. Overall, the project expanded Calvary by 2,000 square feet.

"We added more square footage but we added much more efficiency to the building which was a bigger accomplishment," said Al Judson, who was a part of the design team.

According to Bill Cowman, also on the design team, the original entryway was closed in so they removed a conference room and a library to allow the narthex to be expanded and the main entrance to be opened up.

As part of the project, the congregation decided the church needed a proper main entrance.

"Before there wasn't really anything that stood out as the main entrance to our facility," Judson said. The north doors will now serve that purpose as the church's main entrance.

The new administrative offices are constructed with glass walls, giving office manager Laura Kujawa a view of the north facing doors which serve as the main entrance, as well as the south doors and the west side door. This gives her more visual control of people coming and going.

The front desk is adorned with a wood carving crafted by Glenn Anderson, a retired pastor and a member of the congregation.

All of the pastors have new private offices as well, which provide both space and light with large windows. Originally, the congregation mailboxes and hooks to hang coats were both situated in a tight hallway near the the narthex they've now been moved into a wider hallway to avoid congestion.

The project included new facilities for community groups. A large space with a sink, a counter and cubicles for each group to store any materials they may need and access to a unisex bathroom. There is a private entrance to the space with access to the rest of the building that is locked after hours.

A new youth gathering area was a part of the renovation which included a large recreational space, two unisex bathrooms and 10 new classrooms with tall windows that face Highway 71.Three of the rooms have built-in folding partitions to make them flexible spaces to be either a double or a single classroom.

"Along Highway 71 we will not be putting window treatments on the windows," Cowman said. "With the idea in mind that people driving along 71 can see activity going on within the church from time to time."

There was a lot of pre-planning that went into the design of the building, not only with the classrooms, but a sprinkler system that was put into all of the new spaces with fire doors that separate the existing narthex and sanctuary to protect them from damage if need be. All of the carpet is carpet tile so if one is damaged they have access to replace pieces that become damaged rather than pulling out all of the carpet.

"Bill did a lot of planning, he's an architect that can see the bigger picture," Judson said about how much forethought went into creating an efficient design for the project.

"JLG was a good firm to work with, they listened to what we had to say and they responded to it," Cowman added about JLG Architects who were contracted to design the project.

According to Judson, a large part of the expenditure was bringing the air cooling system up to date. There was a lot of money put into keeping the building at a good temperature both economically and efficiently, which was a big goal within their design.

Another high priority to the project was the improvement to the kitchen.

"Because of our location downtown this kitchen will be used by other groups such as Helen's Kitchen," Cowman said. "That's our crowned jewel right there."

Originally there was a small kitchen detached from the fellowship hall but nothing was up to code. Now, everything is commercial grade and it is a full service kitchen. There will be a partition that pulls down to close off the kitchen from the fellowship hall so cleanup can continue in the kitchen without disrupting people in the dining area.

Attached to the kitchen is the fellowship hall.

"This is the second generation sanctuary and now we use it as a fellowship hall," Cowman said. "There was some discussion in the early process about taking this down and building all new, the choice was not to do that. This has turned out to be just a delightful space."

With an entire wall of windows and an open ceiling the space has a lot of light and openness. Another carving done by Anderson in the shape of a hand hangs near the peak of the ceiling. The space also has all new tables and it was agreed among the congregation that the old tables were too large so smaller tables were purchased to bring people closer together during fellowship.

"It was what I would call one of those little surprises that come up as you're going through a project," Cowman said of the way the fellowship hall turned out. "We all knew this would work as a fellowship hall but I think we're all surprised at how well it turned out."

Other improvements included updates to the adult education room, a new nursery, as well as the main bathrooms. "The bathrooms that were basically usable but not impressive," Judson joked about the need for new bathrooms.

According to Judson, the biggest success of the project has been the number of volunteer hours that people have put in. "The contractor did all of the building with his subcontractors but a lot of the labor that we could was provided by our members and it's hours and hours that help keep the cost down," he said.

Judson also said there was a lot of cooperation between their design team, Vercon, Inc and JLG Architects working together to ensure that the church got exactly what they wanted and needed. "The church continued to function during the construction," he said. "It was a lot of cooperation between the different entities but we never shut down."

The project was funded through Mission Investment Fund which is a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Association.

"They worked very closely with us at getting the package put together that we needed to be able to accomplish what we wanted," Judson said.

"We also did a three year capital campaign, we used that as a basis to establish what kind of a project we could enter into," Judson added.

There is still some work to be done to the exterior of the building. But according to Cowman, by the end of September the outside will look as good as the inside.