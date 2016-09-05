Law enforcement Incidents

Miscellaneous: Aug. 29: A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance removing a female from a residence; An Akeley caller reported receiving harassing phone calls; Issues with renters was reported in Laporte; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance with a housing situation; A road hazard was reported in Laporte; Officer assistance was required for the registration of an ATV in Park Rapids; A Cass Lake caller reported a vehicle found on a walk near Ferris Park; A Park Rapids caller stated her granddaughter was causing trouble; An Akeley caller reported finding a battery charger on Co. Rd. 25 near the Highwood Trail; An Akeley caller reported a gray Dodge pickup swerving all over the road, fluctuating speeds and turning their lights on and off;

Aug. 30: A mailman in Laporte reported people put spike strips across their place and he got flat fires; A Nevis caller reported a maroon truck that was parked in an alley for several hours; A Bemidji caller stated she thought someone was using her credit card here, she also reported it to her local department; A Nevis caller reported many gunshots heard, possibly being fired from rifles; A Nevis caller requested that the neighbors stop shooting guns; A Park Rapids caller reported a female party ran away from him after he asked her if she needed any assistance;

Aug. 31: A Nevis caller reported suspicious sounds believed to be a band saw running; A physical domestic dispute was reported at the Riverside Apartments in Park Rapids; A physical fight in the alley next to A Better Place was reported in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller reported a vehicle was in her yard tearing it up hitting small trees, a male passenger jumped out, she heard yelling and he took off on foot southbound from her driveway, the vehicle tore around a few more times and took off at a high rate of speed toward Co. Rd. 4; Agency assist was requested with a report of a white van on the corner with a male party screaming back and forth with another male party in a black shirt that was outside of the van; A Nevis caller reported her husband was drunk and wouldn't let her leave with the kids; An Akeley caller reported disputes with a neighbor; A Laporte caller reported receiving threat and would a party removed from their property; A suspicious male party with no shirt and black shorts was reported in Park Rapids behind an apartment building appearing intoxicated being inappropriate with his gestures and words; A Nevis caller reported a property line dispute stating there was a fence guy there to put up a fence and hew was not going to allow him to; A 911 hang up with a possible active domestic was reported in Park Rapids; A neighbor dispute was reported in Nevis; A vehicle on the side of the roadway was reported on Co. Rd. 9;

Medical: Aug. 29: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female having a possible stroke; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a possible allergic reaction or a panic attack;

Aug. 30: An ambulance was requested for a female along the roadside needing medical attention with an unknown problem; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a possible heart attack;

Aug. 31: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 23 for a 14 year old girl who cracked her head on concrete, medical was cancelled due to a nurse being on scene; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly male who fell and struck his head on the floor;

Accidents: Aug. 30: A Hubbard County caller reported hitting a semi-trailer while backing out of their driveway; A two car accident with minor injuries was reported in Akeley;

Aug. 31: An accident with injuries was reported in Park Rapids; An unoccupied vehicle with a smashed up front end was found in a ditch;

Animal related: Aug. 31: A caller in Laporte was looking for advice on how to deal with a skunk problem within city limits; A Bemidji caller stated panicking over a cat that was 100 feet up in a tree; Concerns about three vicious dogs were reported in Laporte; An injured deer blocking a lane of traffic was reported in Park Rapids;

Burglaries, thefts: Aug. 29: An attempted break in was reported in Nevis with damage to doors but were unable to gain access; A Hubbard County caller reported theft of political signs; A Park Rapids caller reported a shoplifter in the office;

Aug. 30: Theft out of a vehicle at the Kabekona boat launch was reported; A Laporte caller reported the theft of his mailbox post; A Park Rapids caller reported she lost her credit card or it was stolen; Theft of money was reported in Akeley;

Aug. 31: An attempted break in was reported in Park Rapids;