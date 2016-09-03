Fundraising effort underway for Pioneer Park restrooms

The donation boxes will be put in local businesses in support of the bathroom project in Pioneer Park. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)

At the Park Rapids City Council meeting held on May 10, the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) requested the city install bathrooms in Pioneer Park on Main Avenue. At that point, money had already been allocated for bathrooms at Deane Park on Fish Hook Lake.

During the discussion at that meeting, Liz Smith, a board member on the city's Parks and Beautification Board stated that the board had a great understanding of how much a bathroom was needed in the downtown area but that they also had a CIP that they were working from.

"We have an old park, Deane Park, where things are falling apart. There's no place for people to go to the bathroom. So how do you look at that and say it's welcoming to visitors," Smith said about Deane Park being well used with no proper facilities available. "We're just trying to follow the CIP and provide the bathroom that was noted, and then I think it would be wonderful to work together to somehow get something for downtown."

Councilmen Rod Nordberg questioned whether there would be any funding support from the downtown businesses. After much discussion it was decided by the council to refer the PRDBA's request for a bathroom to the Parks Board as is procedure.

Cynthia Jones from the PRDBA made the presentation to the Parks Board, which according to Smith, voted unanimously that bathrooms in Pioneer Park would be their number one priority going into the summer of 2017.

Interim portable restrooms were placed in Pioneer Park at the beginning of this summer. Currently, these porta potties need to be cleaned twice a week, proving that there is usage and a need for permanent bathrooms.

According to the Parks and Beautification Board Superintendent Chris Fieldsend, the finance committee has placed the bathroom in the CIP to be funded one-third by donations for next year, which is roughly $25,000 and $50,000 will come from city funds. The Parks Board has been working with an architect to get a better estimate.

Once the Parks Board has a plan it will then be presented to the council for approval and the city will begin soliciting bids for the construction of the bathrooms, but that process will not start until the money is raised.

"We have $50,000 to go toward the bathroom which is not enough," Smith said. "Despite the fact that it's the number one priority it might not get built due to insufficient funds."

Smith started thinking about how to come up with additional funds to cover the remaining cost of the project.

"If we had a donation box in all of the businesses who knows how much we might get," she recalled thinking.

The Parks Board gave her the green light to try and figure it out.

"I went and met with the Downtown Business Association and told them that we were going to do everything we could to help them raise money," Smith said.

She then contacted Ann Schiller, a graphic designer and owner at Event123 who came up with little donation boxes in the shape of bathrooms bearing the slogan "dump your change to build restrooms" to distribute to the downtown business owners who agreed to place them near their cash registers.

Any funds collected will then be taken to City Hall.

"Any amount, no matter how large or small donations can be put in the boxes or dropped of at City Hall," Smith said.

According to Smith, she will be going around to the businesses asking them to put the donation boxes by their cash registers and she hopes to get the whole community involved.

"It's too bad the park isn't a little bigger, they've done such a beautiful job but we do need a bathroom and that's where it needs to go," Smith said about all the work that has been put into making the park usable. "There is no place for us or tourists to use a bathroom without going into a store and asking to use the bathroom."

According to Fieldsend, there are no plans to have the bathroom open year round as of right now. The proposed facility would consist of two handicapped bathrooms with a small mechanical room and the exterior of the building would likely be some sort of brick facade to look cohesive with the buildings surrounding it.

If the funds can be raised this will be the third set of public restrooms that the city builds, which includes Depot Park and Deane Park.