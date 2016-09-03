Greg Elsner started with a 1979 pontoon and built a floating sauna in time for his wedding with Park Rapids native Kadie Fredell and maiden voyage on Fish Hook Lake. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

Greg and Kadie Elsner stand on the floating sauna they built in time for their Aug. 27 wedding on Fish Hook Lake. Kadie (Fredell) Elsner is a 1999 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School and the couple lives in South Minneapolis. (Photo provided by Peter K Atkins Photography)

Call it the ultimate wedding gift to each other. Greg and Kadie Elsner built a floating sauna and put in on the water of Fish Hook Lake for the maiden voyage just in time for their wedding last weekend.

Kadie (Fredell) Elsner is a 1999 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School and the couple lives in South Minneapolis. Kadie came up with the idea of a floating sauna after studying abroad in Norway where she was intrigued by floating homes. Last winter she pitched the unique idea to her future husband Greg, an architect and skilled carpenter.

The couple discussed the project and Greg started sketching ideas for the frame. They bought a 1979 pontoon in May, stripped it down and Greg got to work. He built the 8-foot by 16-foot cedar plank deck surface on top of 19-foot pontoons.

Greg called on some skilled friends to help. They drank some beer, built an exoskeleton and the project took shape.

"As an architect it was a fun project to really geek out on," Greg said.

The floating sauna design is wedge-shaped and resembles and old bellows camera. The pontoons are rated for 1,800 pounds and the aerodynamic design cuts the weight of the structure in terms of floating, Greg explained.

"The aerodynamics gave us an opportunity to go into the wind so it doesn't act like a sailboat," he said.

The couple built the sauna at their South Minneapolis home. They didn't exactly have the space at their place so a neighbor gave them permission to use a spot in the alley.

The sauna is portable which allowed them to load it on a trailer and haul it north to Fish Hook Lake in time for their Aug. 27 wedding. The unique sauna can be used on land and water. The entire build fell right in line with the spirit of sauna as a social project. Greg and Kadie said they had 21 friends and family help with the construction, and without them it would have never been finished for the big day.

"Sauna is social and to be able to build this as a social endeavor was fun," Greg said.

Kadie said people this summer would ask how the wedding planning was going."We'd say things like, 'we've got the floor installed.'"

"This was a gift to each other. It's nice because we'll have it forever," she added.

Wedding week was the first time the floating sauna was on the water and the couple got good use with family and friends on Fish Hook. Since the sauna is portable, Kadie said, people are now asking if they can use it.

Greg said there's even talk of him bringing it to deer camp this year.

For the maiden voyage, Greg and Kadie cracked a bottle of Grain Belt and sprinkled it on the bow before floating out on the lake.

They put the sauna in at the public access and pulled it by fishing boat to Kadie's family's home just past Deane Point.

"We were confident it would float. I just wasn't sure about the balance, but it worked great," Greg said.

Designed for four people, Kadie and Greg said last weekend they had seven inside cozy enjoying sauna on the lake.

It didn't take long for other folks on Fish Hook to notice the unique structure floating out from shore. Kadie and Greg said it's been fun seeing people creeping by in their boats to check out their one of a kind floating sauna.

"We'd tell them if they want to get in it's going to cost you some beers," Kadie said. "It's been fun sharing it with random people."

Kadie grew up in Park Rapids and Greg is originally from Coon Rapids.

The sauna's interior is made of cedar with basswood details. There's a trap door in the center to jump in for a quick cool down. The wood burning stove providing the heat is made out of an old propane tank a friend welded for them. At night they get glow light from the stove as they float out on the lake.

"It's like the most amazing thing, honestly," Kadie said.

Kadie said it's been a fun project since the beginning. She had the idea and is pleased with the final product.

"I thought it would look like a fish house with four straight walls for sides. This is stunning. It's gorgeous," she explained, proud of her husband's craftsmanship.

Once they finished the sauna in the South Minneapolis alley, and before they brought it up to Fish Hook, the couple said they would sit in it and enjoy the gift with a glass of whiskey.

"There we were, sitting in our sauna in an alley," Kadie joked.

"I think now all of our important decisions will be made in the sauna," Greg added.

The floating sauna was the perfect addition to the Elsner's lakeshore wedding where they had about 300 guests show up and share in the celebration. Monday they loaded it up on a trailer and headed back to their South Minneapolis alley.