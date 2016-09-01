Hubbard County law enforcement incidents

Miscellaneous: Aug. 25: A boat and water resort check was requested in Park Rapids; A Lake George caller reported a party posting pictures of the horses she is rescuing all over social media; A boat and water resort check was requested in Nevis; Two boats collided in Park Rapids with multiple injuries reported; A suspicious car was reported in Laporte parked across the lane of traffic, one male was outside the car then left when party drove by him, the car was described as a blue Honda sedan with a black hood;

Aug. 26: A caller reported some people in a red station wagon tried to jump him earlier in the evening on Co. Rd. 39; A Park Rapids caller reported she wanted a male party removed from her home, he was being belligerent and threatening violence; A Menahga caller requested officer assistance with an individual he didn't want on his property anymore; A dispute regarding a camper obstructing a road was reported in Park Rapids; A caller on Hwy. 71 reported arguing with sister, wanted her removed; A disruptive male party at the Emergency Room was reported in Park Rapids; An officer assist was requested in Nevis moving tires left outside of the Nevis School Bus Garage; A Laporte caller reported gunfire north of her in a series of shots, they took a break and then shot again; A Lakeport First Responder reported hearing a motorcycle go up the hill at a high rate of speed and said it sounded like he did not make the corner at Co. Rd. 39 in Laporte; A vehicle was reported in the middle of the roadway in Nevis;

Aug. 27: A Laporte caller stated he was outside and heard a female screaming for help; A Laporte caller reported someone shooting for over an hour with what sounded like very large guns; Harassing voicemails were reported in Laporte; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance stating her tire fell off her van in the driveway of Hugo's; A Nevis caller reported she received a call about some type of dispute at her son's house, stated her son needed to be arrested; A Park Rapids caller reported his ex was making threats of bringing people to his house and causing issues; A Budweiser scam was reported to Leech Lake Tribal in Cass Lake; A caller reported harassment on Co. Rd. 9; An intoxicated female was reported in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller reported fireworks and also stated some sounded louder like gunshots; A 911 hangup was reported in Park Rapids; A Nevis caller reported hearing gunshots;

Aug. 28: A physical domestic was reported in Park Rapids; A boat with possible Zebra Mussels on it was reported on Lake Belle Taine; A Laporte caller reported hearing gunshots; Fireworks were reported in Park Rapids;

Medical: Aug. 25: An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for a 51 year old male having a possible heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a 4 ½ year old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male party that fell; An ambulance was requested in park Rapids for a female party with an allergic reaction and swelling in the eyes and difficulty breathing; A Nevis caller requested an ambulance stating her husband had fallen and she couldn't get him back into bed;

Aug. 26: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 25 for an 80 year old female that drove her power chair into a hole;

Aug. 27: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a male party with a back injury; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party that fell and couldn't get up; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly female;

Aug. 28: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a lift assist; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male party passed out, possible diabetic; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a 65 year old female who was vomiting for a few days prior; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party that fell and was bleeding from his head;

Animal related: Aug. 26: A Laporte caller reported having issues with cats on her property and was looking for some advice; A Park Rapids caller reported dogs barking and not being taken care of;

Aug. 27: A Nevis caller reported a pitbull mix running around the area, stated this has been an ongoing issue;

Burglaries, thefts: Aug. 25: A Becida caller reported his ex stole his boat and dogs; A caller stated that things were missing from her property on Hwy. 71; A main floor motion alarm was reported in Nevis;

Aug. 26: A bar motion alarm was reported in Akeley; A gas drive off was reported in Nevis, the report states that at about 6:42 a vehicle with no plates and a male covering his face drove off for about $30 in a gas; A front house door and inside motion alarm was reported in Nevis; A residential burglary alarm was reported on Co. Rd. 23; A Park Rapids caller reported lending a car dolly to a party in July and it has not been returned, the reporting party is unable to make contact with the party that borrowed the car dolly; A front door motion alarm was reported in Laporte;

Aug. 27: A Nevis caller reported a theft from his house;

Aug. 28: A Park Rapids caller reported an individual took his car without his permission;