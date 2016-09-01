School board approves class size reduction plan

The Park Rapids School Board held a special meeting on Monday to approve a plan that reduces classroom sizes in some elementary grades, and at the same time approved an assigned fund balance transfer to meet the financial needs of the district.

The changes come at Century Elementary as the district shifts the number of class sections in first, second and fourth grades. Superintendent Lance Bagstad recommended the changes and the board approved unanimously.

Bagstad explained they looked at the current numbers and classroom plan in place and decided to make class size changes for this school year. Second grade is a large class and the district was looking at 26 students per classroom. Under the new plan the number of second grade sections increases from five to six, which reduces the individual classroom sizes of 23 to 24 depending on enrollment.

With first grade being a smaller class the district reduced the number of first grade sections from six to five, putting individual classroom sizes at 23 to 24.

Fourth grade continues to grow and with five sections classroom sizes would be 29 to 30 students. The new plan increases the number of sections from five to six, reducing the classroom sizes to 23-24.

"We got together and looked at how can we resolve this issue," Bagstad said. "We have a good problem here seeing more kids show up in the district. We have a situation where some of the class sizes are larger than we want. We need to do our best to create the best learning environment for our students."

Title One teacher Gina Porozinsky will be assigned to a fourth grade section and Ann Niedzielski will move to full time Title One.

With the increase in fourth grade sections the board approved an increase of sixth hour pay in Music one hour per week for teacher Kirsten Edevold. First-year teacher Kayla Stursa was moved from first grade to second grade. The board also approved hiring a new 4.5 hour/day para position-Title One.

To pay for the additional staff the board approved a transfer of $285,000 from the general unreserved fund to the assigned funds. Of that transfer, $100,000 is assigned to the class size reduction plan for this year; $170,000 is assigned for transportation upgrades and needs; $15,000 assigned for fire marshal orders and fire code projects.

Bagstad explained the $100,000 transfer is from the fund balance, which is essentially the district's savings account used to meet an unexpected financial need.

The board unanimously approved the class size reduction plan and the assigned fund balance transfer but did not like the timing of it this close to the start of the school year.

"I really appreciate the flexibility of the staff that is moving and I appreciate the staff members that have helped in the physical part of moving classrooms, the emotional part of it which is very difficult, and also with the curriculum part of it," board chair Sherry Safratowich said. "My wish is this never happens again. I know we have to balance the financial part with the needs of the students, I understand that, but I don't like this stuff happening this time of year."

Safratowich said she appreciates all the hard work put in by administration and staff to come up with the plan, and although this is not how she would like to see the district do business, she is confident they are prepared for the school year.

"This is the best fit for the kids of our district. I want you guys to know I really appreciate all that you've done," she said.