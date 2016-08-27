Hubbard County law enforcement Incidents Report

Miscellaneous: Aug. 22: A suspicious male party was reported at Walmart in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller had questions for an officer regarding non-payment of lodging; A child custody issue was reported in Park Rapids; An Akeley caller reported a four-wheeler left in their yard; A Laporte caller reported harassment by telephone and email; A 911 hang up was reported in Bemidji; A dispute between neighbors was reported in Cass Lake; A verbal domestic was reported in Park Rapids;

Aug. 23: A Park Rapids caller reported receiving numerous harassing text messages; A possible scam was reported in Menahga; A Bemidji caller reported a vehicle parked at a bank owned property that wasn't supposed to be there; A Cass Lake caller reported being strangled and dragged by a family member; A Park Rapids caller reported a male party driving a blue Chevrolet Cruz causing a disturbance near Long Lake Theatre;

Aug. 24: A domestic dispute was reported in Nevis; A Park Rapids A Park Rapids caller reported a pontoon floating by her dock; A Park Rapids caller reported she almost got hit by a car when exiting a store; A resort check was requested in Akeley; A driver reported a very confused male party walking along Co. Rd. 9; Damage to property was reported in Nevis; A Nevis caller reported trespassing on his property;

Medical: Aug. 22: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 9;

Aug. 23: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male party who fell off of a scaffold; An ambulance was requested for a male party down on the ground having a possible heart attack in Nevis; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a child having a seizure;

Accidents: Aug. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported a red SUV hit her vehicle then left the scene unknown direction of travel;

Animal related: Aug. 22: A Laporte caller reported the neglect of a horse;

Aug. 23: A Laporte caller reported a white horse in her yard;

Burglaries, thefts: Aug. 22: The possible theft of a rifle was reported in Laporte; A cabin was reportedly broken into in Park Rapids; A theft at Dollar General in Akeley was reported;

Aug. 23: Theft of apples from an apple tree were reported on Co. Rd. 93; A garage motion alarm was reported in Park Rapids; A Bemidji caller called with concerns of identity theft, he reported receiving a bill for a credit card that he does not have; A guest house alarm was reported in Park Rapids; A possible vehicle theft was reported in Park Rapids; A residential garage alarm glass break detection was reported in Laporte;

Aug. 24: An activated commercial burglar alarm was reported in Nevis; A Nevis caller reported a break in overnight; An upstairs motion alarm was reported in Bemidji;

Fire: Aug. 22: A light on fire above diesel pumps was reported in Park Rapids;

Aug. 23: A grass fire was reported in the ditch in Nevis;