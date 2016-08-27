A Nevis parent Darcy Gagnon attended the Nevis School Board meeting on Monday night to advocate for her children who have been diagnosed with dyslexia as well as other students who may be struggling in school on a daily basis.

According to Gagnon, 135,000 school age children in Minnesota have been diagnosed with dyslexia, which is a manageable disorder. She also told school board members that 41 percent of Minnesota students do not meet state reading standards as measured in the 2015 MCA tests.

Dyslexia is a cognitive brain disorder that affects one in five children. It does vary in severity from case to case and it typically involves trouble matching the sounds of letters and the syllables they stand for as well as difficulty with reading, writing, spelling, handwriting and occasionally arithmetic, however intelligence and dyslexia have no correlation; children with dyslexia are considered to have an average to above average intellect.

Gagnon informed the board about a system that research has found to work.

"My children went into the second grade not being able to read at a kindergarten level," Gagnon said. "They are now going into fourth grade reading at or above their reading level."

The Barton Reading & Spelling System addresses the areas of difficulty for reading acquisition beginning with spoken sound and builds on that to correlate those sounds to words. It uses visual modality as well as motor and auditory processes and locks it into memory to help students understand the core of the English language. According to Gagnon, it improves reading fluency and vocabulary.

Minnesota State Statute requires schools to prove reading efficiency no later than the end of grade three and school districts are required to annually report their efforts to identify and evaluate students with dyslexia.

Gagnon said she raised $10,000 last year to purchase the Barton System and she told board members she would need to raise $6,000 more in order to provide the school with a site license to give the school unlimited access to the Barton System, which she said would benefit all students; not just kids with dyslexia.

Teachers can be trained to diagnose and screen students, and according to Gagnon, once you know what you're looking for it is easy to identify. Currently, Nevis school no longer has anyone on staff trained to identify dyslexia.

"I want to work hand-in-hand with you guys on this. Right now we're working to find out what the best program is for our school and we're not failing to do anything," Superintendent Gregg Parks said addressing Gagnon. "We have a reading system in place. Several years ago we revamped our reading system as part of our curriculum redesign."

Parks continued, "Every single program we have focuses on phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary and comprehension. I get a little concerned that sometimes people are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. I think you're children are a success story for the community. The reading that they get in class in addition to what you have providing is a tremendous thing for them."

"In a school room setting dyslexic kids can't keep up and they benefit from one on one tutoring," Gagnon said. "Instead of sending my child to special-ed to do something that is sort of working for him versus something that is working for him, I would rather see him use the Barton System in a special-ed setting so that he gets that one on one tutoring in addition to what he's getting in the classroom."

"I think it's wonderful what you've done and thank you for putting that all together and bringing it to us to give us some options," Chairman Ed Becker said in appreciation of Gagnon's presentation. "It sounds like Mr. Parks is committed to working with you to see if there isn't a way to combine these new ideas and new programs in with what they currently have. If there's more out there and something potentially better that could help others. We look forward to seeing where it goes. I think it gives you high hope that there's even more help out there for these students."

In other business the Nevis School Board:

-Approved the contract for Terae DeMarais, elementary teacher that came highly recommended from the Monticello, Minn. area.

- Approved the creation of a .5 Elementary Reading and Math Interventionist Position

- Approved a salary increase for substitute educational assistants, cooks, fitness center monitor, secretaries and custodians.

- Approved the contract for Michael Weertz to fill the .5 Special Education and .5 Reading/Math Interventionist.

-Accepted the resignation of first grade teacher, Shelly Mahowald.

-Approved the overnight field trip request for the Robotics team.

-Approved a resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the school district general election for the purpose of electing three school board members for terms of four years each and one member for two years.

-Approved the Fall 2016 coaching/advisor positions.

-Approved revisions to the 2016-2017 school calendar and the 2016-2017 fees and admissions.