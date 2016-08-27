Park Rapids PD promotes two officers to sergeant rank

Park Rapids police officers Dan Garner, left, and Justin Frette were promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. This is a new position in the Park Rapids PD and the two will be supervisors on their patrol shifts. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

Two patrol officers were promoted to shift supervisor roles Tuesday as part of a Park Rapids Police Department restructuring plan by the interim police chief.

The city council approved the promotion of patrol officers Justin Frette and Daniel Garner to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. The council unanimously approved the appointments based on the personnel committee recommendation. The patrol sergeant rank is new to the Park Rapids PD.

Harlan Johnson, public safety director and interim police chief, gained approval from the council last month to promote within the department and establish patrol shift supervisors.

Johnson, along with city administrator John McKinney, assembled a panel of people not employed by the city, and with expertise in law enforcement and supervision to conduct the interviews.

The panel consisted of a county commissioner from Clay County and former Moorhead police chief, current Crosby police chief and current Grand Rapids police chief, and Assistant Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden.

After grading the applicants on the oral interview, written documentation, and police logs the scores were tabulated and seniority was considered. Officer Frette and Officer Garner were ranked the highest two applicants, according to information presented to the council. The results were then presented to the personnel committee for recommendation and council for approval.

The two positions are on a six-month probationary period.

Council member Erika Randall, as she had stated at previous meetings, expressed her concerns with the process and feels the department should have waited until a new police chief is hired so that individual has the opportunity to fill the sergeant positions as part of their incoming responsibilities.

Randall made both motions, seconded by Paul Utke, to approve the promotions.

Mayor Pat Mikesh thanked those that applied and the council congratulated the new sergeants.

"I have worked with Justin and Dan for many years and have seen first-hand how dedicated and hard-working they are, and I think they are going to do a great job," Randall said.

Frette has been a full-time police officer with the department since 2008. Garner was hired as a full-time officer in 2010.

Johnson thanked the council its action on the sergeants promotions.

"It's an important first step and we're continuing on the chief's selection," Johnson reported to the council.

The city is in the process of hiring a new police chief and with 18 applicants Johnson and the personnel committee are currently reviewing the applications. Johnson is under contract with the city and is acting as interim police chief through the end of September.