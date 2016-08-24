Teardrop camper builders comfortable with cozy camping

Chuck Allison, left, and Carol Allison, right, live on Portage Lake and built their teardrop camper four years ago. Friend and fellow "Tear Jerker" Doug Greffe of Arizona is shown here with the Allisons during a recent visit to Minnesota. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

Chuck and Carol Allison love to camp and spend much of their summers traveling. What makes them a little different is they are part of a unique and somewhat quirky segment of the camping and RV community called "Tear Jerkers."

These are folks that pull the tiny teardrop camper, which is growing in popularity.

The Allisons are retired and live on Portage Lake, north of Park Rapids. About four years ago they came across a strange-looking camper while on a trip to the big airshow in Oshkosh, Wisc.

There were thousands of campers at this event but the teardrop camper stood out to Chuck.

"I went down the road one day and saw one of these, and I didn't know what it was," Chuck recalled. "I thought, 'Who would want one of those?' It's so tiny."

He got to thinking and did some research into the teardrop camper and decided to build one himself.

Now four years later Chuck and Carol are proud Tear Jerkers. They pull their little teardrop camper around the country.

They built their teardrop after the trip to Oshkosh. It's a 5-foot-by-8-foot camper designed to sleep two people.

"All it is, is a bed on wheels," Chuck said in providing a quick tour of the sleeping quarters.

The teardrop interior consists of a bed, almost the full width of a queen-sized, and a couple cabinets above. They've got a television and VCR, charging station for electronic devices, along with a small mounted electric heater and a couple reading lights.

That's it for the front living quarters—a bed on wheels.

The rear opens up to a small storage, prep and cooking area.

Tear Jerkers travel the country and often meet up for gatherings at campgrounds as a national fraternity of sorts based on the tiny recreational vehicle these folks pull behind a vehicle.

Chuck and Carol call Tear Jerkers more of a family than simply people they meet up with at a campground.

Chuck built their teardrop in December of 2012 and the first night they slept in the camper was on the way to Arizona in February 2013. It was Valentine's Day weekend and on their first overnight stop it was 9 degrees outside and "snowing buckets."

Chuck did some research and built the teardrop himself. Since then, he's helped friends build their own. Chuck started with a bolt together 5-foot-by-8-foot frame. He made the floor with 2-by- 2s and ½-inch plywood, and sealed it with roof tar. The side walls are made from 4-foot-by-8-foot sheets of plywood with insulation on the inside. Braces help hold the walls together and he used sheet aluminum for the outside. Some folks go with wood exterior teardrops, or "Woodies."

Carol handles the interior design. She said everybody with a teardrop develops their own design theme. Their animal motif-themed teardrop is "Wild Thing."

A solar panel charges the battery.

Carol spent 15 years working as a cook for Park Rapids Area Schools and retired in 2012. Chuck retired in 2010 after 32 years with R.D. Offutt Company.

One of the Allisons' good Tearjerker friends visited earlier this summer on his way to a fishing trip in Canada.

Doug Greffe said he stopped for a short stay at Portage Lake because they've become such great friends over the years since meeting at a gathering three years ago. Now they travel with each other and meet in Arizona.

Greffe said the folks they run across pulling these campers operate on "Teardrop Time," where you're really never in a hurry to get anywhere, just happy to sit down and talk.

As the national motto reads: "Life moves a little slower on teardrop time."

He said one legendary Tearjerker from Arizona described the camper as something that "sleeps two comfortably but you can sleep six if you stack them right."

The teardrop draws attention as Chuck and Carol travel the country, and when they stop at a gas station they'll almost always end up giving a tour.

"I tell them, inside is my bedroom. The back is my kitchen. And the whole rest of the outside is my living room," Chuck said.