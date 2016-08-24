Foster, Jacobs & Johnson Inc. shared its facility assessment with the Menahga School Board at an Aug. 18 special meeting.

The school building was scrutinized by the architectural firm to determine future improvements.

"Your enrollment for your resident students went up 36 percent over the past 10 years. You must be the fastest growing district in the state, which is a challenge," said Jeff Schulz of FJJ. "Top items of concern by community members and educators was space at the elementary, middle and high schools."

Resident student enrollment is projected to increase 12 percent over the next decade, but that's a conservative estimate, Schulz said.

A major challenge at the high school level, he continued, is that 50 to 60 students are graduating but class sizes of 80 to 100 are moving up from the middle school.

"You already have space issues identified at the high school by your staff and you haven't even seen this wave yet," Schulz said.

FJJ staff analyzed 18 categories for "educational adequacy." The categories were classroom size and suitability, cafeteria, security, science labs, art and music classrooms, teacher planning areas, student commons, athletic space, fields/green space, parking, technology, library, special education, auditorium/performing arts space, career and technical education and hallways/bathrooms.

"Every one of those 18 areas has guidelines that we look at when we analyze the space," said Greg Repensky of FJJ. He said he took nearly 400 photos of the Menahga campus.

For instance, general purpose classrooms should be 850 to 950 square feet; kindergarten classrooms should be 1,200 square feet.

Following a room-by-room walk-through, each category was evaluated based on five criteria: current district enrollment, Minnesota Department of Education guidelines for public schools, designing school buildings for 21st century learning, anticipated future needs and input from Menahga educational staff.

FJJ staff then assigned a color rating. "Green" is considered adequate because four of the five criteria were met. If only two or three were met, "yellow" meant "questionable adequacy". Finally, if only one or none of the criteria were met, then "red" is "inadequate."

Repensky called himself a "fiscal conservative."

"I assign colors carefully," he said. "We don't have money to throw around at wants or wishes, but we do want to address needs."

A number of Menahga's classrooms lack natural light, Repensky noted. Once thought to be a "distraction," numerous studies have found natural light improves energy, motivations and student achievement, he said.

There is a lack of science and art space in Menahga Elementary School, so it labeled "red."

The cafeteria was also listed as inadequate. "You have a single serving line that stretches out of the kitchen and down the main hallway. A very long line, very slow to serve kids, very inefficient," Repensky said.

The kitchen prep area is too small and there's no washroom, he added.

The elementary gymnasium (3,650 sq. ft), the cafenasium (6,900 sq. ft) and the main gym (7,900 sq. ft) were coded "red" due to "an overall lack of gym space for over 950 students."

Special education spaces received a "yellow" rating. Eighteen percent of the Menahga total enrollment are special education students, Repensky said, yet 5,800 sq. feet are dedicated to these support services and they are "spread out." There is a lack of "calming spaces" and a lack of "area for learning life skills," he continued.

Based on staff and student number, Repensky said the district is right on the edge of having inadequate parking "and in the next couple of years you will be inadequate."

Student commons or break-out areas were deemed insufficient as well.

Elementary staff identified more classroom space, more bathrooms, more gym space and an elementary school counselor as their top five needs for pre-K through fourth grade.

Middle school teachers called for more gym space, classrooms, commons area, natural light and lunchroom improvement. High school staff shared the same views, but also requested more parking.

Jason Splett, FJJ project development engineer, inspected the physical building and shared maintenance issues with the school board.

The main gym floor should be sanded down to bare wood and refinished, Splett said. Bleacher hardware is wearing out and there are no handrails or handicap cut-outs. Estimated cost is $248,700.

The current high school health classroom is the only logical place to install a new restroom, due to the proximity of existing plumbing, Splett said. The re-purposing project is anticipated to cost $190,900. The school currently lacks sufficient restrooms.

Many roof sections have exceeded their life expectancy. The average is 18 years. Portions of the school's roof are from 20 to 30 years old.

"When you look at the roofs, they're not in terrible shape but they're starting to nickle and dime you," Splett said. He recommended replacing the aging sections with a fully adhered type of roofing system.

A majority of the 1950 building exterior and several areas of the 1959/1974 exterior has deteriorating brick mortar and caulking that need tuck-pointing and spot brick replacement.

Some of the original windows appear to be in the 1959/1974 building, Splett noted. Seals are wearing out. New windows would offer increased energy efficiency, he said.

Existing door locks cannot be locked from inside a classroom. Replacing the key system and adding an automatic handicap door at the middle school entry is projected to cost $185,030.

Other proposed infrastructure improvements were retrofitting the steam boiler plant to a hot water system, upgrading 37-year-old ventilation units, updating HVAC controls system software, replacing HVAC pneumatic controls with electronic ones, replacing old condensing units, repairing duct insulation that is unraveling and installing a new intercom and fire alarm system.

Splett noted that not all costs would fall under a bond referendum. There are other funding mechanisms or they may already be in the district budget.